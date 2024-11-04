Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: You asked and we answered. 10 things FLCCC Alliance doctors want you to know

Dr. Paul Marik and FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Brooke Miller answered audience questions on ivermectin, vitamin D, and cancer, including 10 Things FLCCC Alliance Doctors Want You to Know

Our FLCCC Alliance doctors covered a range of essential topics in this week’s webinar, addressing questions about public health shifts, practical health tips, and emerging treatments.

Here are 10 essential takeaways:

Idaho's Southwest District Voted to Remove COVID "Vaccines" from Clinics Australia is Awakening to the Harms of COVID Injections Find Trusted, Like-Minded Providers Rather Than Self-Treating “Do the Simple Things at Home” to Stay Healthy This Fall “Most People Don’t Understand What a Healthy Diet Is” Monitor Your Vitamin D Levels for Optimal Health “Sunscreen is Bad” Ivermectin as a Potent Cancer Treatment The mRNA Vaccine Platform is Flawed and Should Be Avoided Dr. Marik Recommends Avoiding the Flu Vaccine

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Angus Dalgleish’s Statement to the Port Hedland Council of Western Australia

Australia-based FLCCC Senior Fellow Ian Brighthope featured Dr. Dalgleish and FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik advocating for a halt to all COVID-19 vaccines.

It is a privilege to speak on an issue of profound importance to the health and future of all Australians - an issue that concerns the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines administered to millions… To explain in more straightforward terms: The vaccines contain lipid nanoparticles, which encapsulate synthetic DNA fragments. These nanoparticles deliver this DNA into various organs throughout the body, where the DNA has the potential to integrate into our own genetic material.

The Gem State Officially Removes mRNA Shots from 30 Clinics

Shout out to our friends at The Defender and Children’s Health Defense with the scoop from Idaho:

Idaho’s Southwest District Health will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccines after its board voted 4-3 last week to pull the shots from the 30 locations where it provides healthcare services.

"40% of Cancers are Preventable"

‘Charity, Unity, and Fraternity’ — FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby is Knighted

Dr. Saleeby, third from left, at the Knights of Columbus Exemplification ceremony.

Congratulations to FLCCC Senior Fellow, Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby on becoming a member of the Knights of Columbus, adding to a remarkable career of advocacy and service.

Honored to be part of the Knights of Columbus. — Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby

Dr. Carman Delivers with Prenatal Nutrition Guide

Discover vital nutrients, balanced food choices, and tips for a healthy pregnancy.

Did you know that proper nutrition during pregnancy can significantly affect your baby’s development and your own health? Learn how to eat healthy during pregnancy with this essential guide to prenatal nutrition from FLCCC Senior Fellow, Nutritional & Holistic Health, Dr. Kristina Carman.

