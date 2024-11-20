11 FLCCC Alliance Members Considered for HHS Roles in New Administration
FLCCC Alliance Co-Founder Dr. Paul Marik and 10 Senior Fellows have been nominated for potential HHS roles through the "Nominees for the People" initiative.
The MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement is making waves—but for us at FLCCC, it’s more than a trending moment. It’s the culmination of years spent in the trenches, standing up for what’s right when it was anything but easy. We’ve weathered storms of criticism, opposition, and relentless flack—because we refused to sit idly by while patients were left without answers, and medicine turned its back on its roots.
Now, change is on the horizon. With RFK Jr. nominated to lead HHS—a tireless champion of truth and freedom, and the head of Children’s Health Defense—it’s time for the voices that fought for honest medicine to be heard. FLCCC and CHD have long been partners on this mission: to put health back into the hands of patients and providers, grounded in evidence, compassion, and a commitment to true wellness.
So, with great pride and excitement we share this: 11 of our own FLCCC Alliance members, including our Co-Founder Dr. Paul Marik and 10 Senior Fellows have been nominated through the “Nominees for the People” initiative for potential roles within the HHS. These are leaders who have dared to challenge broken systems and stand by patients no matter the cost.
Allow us to introduce these remarkable individuals. Each nominee exemplifies courage, care, and a relentless dedication to reshaping healthcare for the better. Though the nomination period has passed, you can still head to the Nominees for the People website and read, comment, and vote on their page!
Mary Talley Bowden
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Mary Talley Bowden
Byram Bridle
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Virology and Immunology
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Byram Bridle
Ryan Cole
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Pathology
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Ryan Cole
John Littell
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Family Medicine
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. John Littell
Paul Marik
Chief Scientific Officer, FLCCC Co-Founder
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Paul Marik
Chris Martenson
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Toxicology
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Chris Martenson
Kirk Milhoan
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Pediatric Cardiology
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Kirk Milhoan
Jessica Rose
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Health and Immunology
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Jessica Rose
Yusuf (JP) Saleeby
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Functional and Integrative Medicine
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Yusuf Saleeby
Brian Tyson
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Family Medicine and Urgent Care
👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Brian Tyson
Jordan Vaughn
FLCCC Senior Fellow, Microvascular Disease
I am so thankful for these nominees. Dr Marik I have gollowed since beginning. We know there will be a fight against these specialists who have our health concerns in heart! Thank you all for willing to hold the line against Congress!!
All PROVEN “Do No Harm” physicians for the people.
Dr Marik has a special place in my heart - he has the experience and the heart that cares to provide an excellent service to this country.
I also admire the work of many of these courageous physicians - including Dr Cole, Pierre, and others who operate with incredible integrity despite MASSIVE adversity and attacks on every aspect of their lives.
They truly are amazing human beings and very trustworthy in my eyes.