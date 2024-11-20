The MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement is making waves—but for us at FLCCC, it’s more than a trending moment. It’s the culmination of years spent in the trenches, standing up for what’s right when it was anything but easy. We’ve weathered storms of criticism, opposition, and relentless flack—because we refused to sit idly by while patients were left without answers, and medicine turned its back on its roots.

Now, change is on the horizon. With RFK Jr. nominated to lead HHS—a tireless champion of truth and freedom, and the head of Children’s Health Defense—it’s time for the voices that fought for honest medicine to be heard. FLCCC and CHD have long been partners on this mission: to put health back into the hands of patients and providers, grounded in evidence, compassion, and a commitment to true wellness.

So, with great pride and excitement we share this: 11 of our own FLCCC Alliance members, including our Co-Founder Dr. Paul Marik and 10 Senior Fellows have been nominated through the “Nominees for the People” initiative for potential roles within the HHS. These are leaders who have dared to challenge broken systems and stand by patients no matter the cost.

Allow us to introduce these remarkable individuals. Each nominee exemplifies courage, care, and a relentless dedication to reshaping healthcare for the better. Though the nomination period has passed, you can still head to the Nominees for the People website and read, comment, and vote on their page!

Mary Talley Bowden

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Byram Bridle

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Virology and Immunology

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Byram Bridle

Ryan Cole

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Pathology

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Ryan Cole

John Littell

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Family Medicine

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. John Littell

Paul Marik

Chief Scientific Officer, FLCCC Co-Founder

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Paul Marik

Chris Martenson

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Toxicology

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Chris Martenson

Kirk Milhoan

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Pediatric Cardiology

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Kirk Milhoan

Jessica Rose

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Health and Immunology

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Jessica Rose

Yusuf (JP) Saleeby

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Functional and Integrative Medicine

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Yusuf Saleeby

Brian Tyson

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Family Medicine and Urgent Care

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Brian Tyson

Jordan Vaughn

FLCCC Senior Fellow, Microvascular Disease

👉 Vote or Comment for Dr. Jordan Vaughn

