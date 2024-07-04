Dear Friends and Colleagues,



As we gather to celebrate the 4th of July, we reflect on the values that define our great nation: liberty, justice, and the relentless pursuit of truth. These principles have guided us since our founding, and they are just as critical today, especially in the realm of medicine. As the President of the FLCCC, I am profoundly aware of how essential honest medicine is to our country's health and well-being. The freedom to seek and provide truthful, evidence-based medical care is a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring that every citizen receives the best possible treatment.

Honest medicine, grounded in transparent research and free from political or commercial influence, is crucial for maintaining public trust and upholding the integrity of our healthcare system. This 4th of July, we not only celebrate our nation's independence but also our commitment to scientific integrity and ethical medical practices. Our fight for honest medicine echoes the broader struggle for freedom and justice that our forefathers embarked upon. It is through unwavering dedication to truth and integrity that we can honor their legacy and continue to advance our society.

The FLCCC is dedicated to promoting these values by advocating for treatments based on rigorous, unbiased research. On this day, let us remember that the freedom we cherish extends beyond our political system; it includes the freedom to access truthful, effective medical care. As we celebrate with fireworks and festivities, let us also recommit to the principles of honesty and integrity in all aspects of our lives, especially in medicine. Together, we can ensure that the values that founded our nation continue to guide us towards a healthier, more truthful future.

Warm regards,

Joseph Varon, MD, FACP, FCCP, FCCM, FRSM

President, FLCCC Alliance