A Thanksgiving Message of Gratitude from FLCCC Leadership
FLCCC Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik thank the global FLCCC family in this brief video.
FLCCC Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik thank the entire FLCCC family in this brief video message of holiday gratitude. Whether you've supported us since April 2020 or if you're just now tuning in, the FLCCC Alliance would like to thank everyone in our global family for their kindness and generosity.
As Dr. Varon points out, "helping and empowering" is part of FLCCC's mission of Honest Medicine. You are the reason we are here, and we could not exist without your generous and continued support. Dr. Marik shares his hopeful outlook that in 2025, [maybe] "medical freedom will be a reality."
We can't think of a better outcome for the coming year -- helping others to better health.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Thank you, and Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. I am thankful for all you do!!
Dr. Marik, Dr. Kory, Dr. Varon,
The past 4 1/2 years have felt like a nightmare from which I might never awake from or living in an episode of "The Twilight Zone."
PRAISING and THANKING ALMIGHTY GOD for providing "Lights" throughout the darkness to help guide, comfort, strengthen, protect and save innumerable, innocent lives in America and worldwide.
When six family members plus myself caught COVID-19 (the "wicked bad" Delta variant) in December 2021, a local private practice emergency medicine Doctor used the FLCCC protocols to SUCCESSFULLY provide for our every need (including oxygen) AT HOME VIA TEXT.
Four of us got COVID pneumonia including my husband and me. If not for your COURAGEOUS, SACRIFICIAL efforts and our local Doctor, my husband and I believe we would have ended up in the hospital, been subjected to the HORRIBLE COVID-19 hospital protocols and died leaving our young son as an orphan.
No words can adequately convey our APPRECIATION and GRATITUDE for The FLCCC. Mat ALMIGHTY GOD continue to rain His RICHEST BLESSINGS upon each of you!