FLCCC Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik thank the entire FLCCC family in this brief video message of holiday gratitude. Whether you've supported us since April 2020 or if you're just now tuning in, the FLCCC Alliance would like to thank everyone in our global family for their kindness and generosity.

As Dr. Varon points out, "helping and empowering" is part of FLCCC's mission of Honest Medicine. You are the reason we are here, and we could not exist without your generous and continued support. Dr. Marik shares his hopeful outlook that in 2025, [maybe] "medical freedom will be a reality."

We can't think of a better outcome for the coming year -- helping others to better health.

Happy Thanksgiving!