As 2024 draws to a close, we’re taking a moment to reflect on an extraordinary year for the FLCCC Alliance. From groundbreaking milestones to unwavering advocacy, 2024 saw our mission expand beyond COVID-19 to tackle broader challenges in health and medicine. It’s been a year of growth, resilience, and optimism as we look forward to a promising 2025.

Here’s a snapshot of what we achieved together.

1. Honest Medicine Milestones

The FLCCC Alliance began as a response to the COVID-19 crisis, but it has since grown into a global movement advancing the Honest Medicine™ initiative. Here are some of our most notable achievements from 2024:

January

FLCCC Partners with The National Desk for Health Initiatives: The year began with an exciting partnership with The National Desk, where our founders and Senior Fellows contribute monthly features that spotlight critical health topics and provide actionable medical insights. This ongoing collaboration serves as a platform to educate and empower a broad audience.

February

FLCCC Healthcare Revolution Conference: Held in Arizona, our 2024 conference brought together medical innovators to discuss the future of healthcare from COVID to Cancer and beyond.

Honest Medicine™ Movement Launch: Honest Medicine has become our guiding principle, and it all started at our conference in Arizona. We finally put a fitting name to what we’ve been doing.

FLCCC Community Forums: We launched our Community Forums, providing a censorship-proof platform for open discussions on healthcare plus more. Almost one year out, the forums are livelier by the day!

May

Leadership Update: Dr. Pierre Kory became President-Emeritus and passed the baton to Dr. Joseph Varon to take on the role of FLCCC Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer.

FLCCC International Fellowship Program: We introduced the International Fellowship Program, bringing together experts to advance our mission of Honest Medicine.

June

Announcement of the FLCCC Medical Journal: Finally, a journal with Honest Medicine in mind. The Journal of the FLCCC Alliance will feature research and insights on critical, often under-reported medical topics, free from bias.

July

Statement of Support for The Hope Accord: FLCCC’s endorsement of The Hope Accord reaffirmed our dedication to advocating for informed consent and medical transparency.

Healing in Africa Summit at Victoria Falls: Dearly departed Dr. Jackie Stone and Dr. Hector Carvallo led the “Healing in Africa” event at Victoria Falls, uniting medical professionals to explore holistic health approaches to long COVID and critique the missteps of the global COVID response.

August

Asia Pacific Symposium on Critical and Emergency Medicine in Bali: Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Kat Lindley, and Dr. Adylle Varon participated in the 28th Asia Pacific Symposium on Critical and Emergency Medicine, sharing critical insights on emergency care and building awareness of the impacts of vaccines and available treatments. Dr. Joseph Varon was honored with the Excellence in Research award by the Global Remote Research Scholars Program.

September

World Medical Congress for Life in Brazil: A global medical summit that brought together dedicated experts from several disciplines, all from different corners of the globe.

Amazon Ban on Cancer Care: When Amazon briefly banned Dr. Marik’s Cancer Care, with the help of our community we took immediate action, leading to its reinstatement.

International Crisis Summit 6 (ICS6) in Tokyo, Japan: Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Yasufumi Murakami lectured and advocated in the ICS6 Tokyo event, contributing to discussions on global health crisis’, emerging research, and medical freedom.

November

Launch of Vaccine Injury Survey (VITAE): This groundbreaking survey aims to collect critical data on access to care for vaccine-related injuries.

Announcement of the 2025 Educational Conference: We unveiled plans for our most impactful educational conference yet.

2. Global Advocacy Highlights

Advocacy defines our mission. In 2024, the FLCCC Alliance amplified the voices of physicians and fought against censorship worldwide. This year, our advocacy stories told a powerful narrative of determination and resilience.

In America, we celebrated monumental victories and faced enduring challenges. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Dr. Paul Marik achieved a groundbreaking win against the FDA, forcing it to remove disinformation about ivermectin’s COVID-fighting potential from its website and social media channels. This victory set a precedent for medical transparency and the defense of effective, evidence-based treatments.

The battle against censorship continued with the relentless efforts of our co-founders, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik, despite the American Board of Internal Medicine’s ongoing attacks on their licenses. After the ABIM ultimately revoked their board certifications, they joined an AAPS lawsuit against ABIM, standing up for physicians’ rights and the sanctity of medical freedom.

Our advocacy also extended to supporting censored physicians like Dr. Ryan Cole, whose state medical license has been challenged. Facing significant legal expenses to defend his credentials, this is yet another example of the personal costs paid by those who speak medical truth. With your help, we were able to raise funds to ensure Dr. Cole’s battle can continue on the path to legal victory.

Globally, our senior fellows led critical conversations about censorship, mandates, and healthcare reforms. In Brazil, we addressed the impact of mandates on children and exposed the dire consequences of rampant censorship. These efforts were instrumental in shining a light on the necessity of free speech in healthcare.

From Australia to Spain, our doctors traveled the world to engage in transformative dialogues. Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Angus Dalgleish’s tours in New Zealand and Australia emphasized the importance of global solidarity in addressing healthcare challenges. In Spain, Dr. Natalia Prego and Dr. Joseph Varon collaborated on understanding the ramifications of COVID-era mandates, ensuring that no corner of the world is left behind.

Our advocacy mission remains clear: to champion medical freedom, amplify physician voices, and ensure that the truth in medicine prevails, no matter the odds.

3. New Resources & Updated Protocols

This year, the FLCCC Alliance introduced new resources, updated protocols, and shared critical research to support medical professionals and individuals alike. Here’s a closer look at the advancements:

