Back by Popular Demand!

FLCCC is proud to announce the Second Edition of Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer by Dr. Paul Marik is now available as a hard copy book and as a Kindle digital download.

The First Edition of Cancer Care ranked #118 out of more than 50,000 Cancer (Books) on Amazon and #35 in Medical Research (Books). It has become a trusted resource for nearly 15,000 readers on Amazon and accessed by more than 200,000 people on FLCCC.net. Although a PDF version of the monograph is available as a complimentary download at FLCCC.net, many physicians and patients prefer the tangible “hard copy” printed format for comfort and ease of use.

Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at FLCCC, Dr. Paul Marik has authored more than 700 peer-reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters, and four critical care books. He is one of the most published critical care physicians globally, with advanced certifications in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, and Nutrition Science.

Dr. Marik and the entire FLCCC Family want to thank everyone who fought to have this important medical research reinstated on Amazon.com after it was briefly removed in September 2024.

🛡️ Your support is vital. Donate here to help us continue providing free access to this life-saving information. The digital version of Cancer Care remains available for download, freely accessible to all!