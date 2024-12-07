“If you dared to speak out, you were pursued, you were prosecuted. That’s what happened.” — Dr. Scott Jensen

Censorship is a bit of a double-edged sword. Some argue that restricting harmful content is necessary for public protection, but what happens when that label is applied incorrectly? During the COVID-19 era, this misapplication became all too common—important discussions were silenced, not because they were truly harmful, but because they challenged the status quo. While experts advocating for repurposed medicines were silenced, the vaccine—later shown to have serious side effects—was glorified, mandated, and became the centerpiece of a coercive campaign.

Censorship during COVID-19 is a stark example of what happens when dissenting voices are stifled. By restricting access to diverse medical perspectives, many were led to believe that the vaccine was the only option, while affordable alternatives like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were vilified despite their strong safety records.

Meanwhile, the vaccine itself caused harm to millions, including loss of life.

To put it simply, censorship in healthcare impacts more than just the outspoken doctors—it affects patients’ health, too. Limiting discussions that explore multiple medical options deprives patients of informed choices and ultimately harms those in need of care.

This webinar features a vibrant discussion between three doctors who know the censorship climate well. Dr. Kat Lindley, FLCCC Senior Fellow, hosts the conversation alongside her Senior Fellow counterpart Dr. Ryan Cole, and welcomes Dr. Scott Jensen as the newest addition to the FLCCC team.

Dr. Scott Jensen: FLCCC Senior Fellow, Family Medicine

By now, in the last month of 2024, Dr. Scott Jensen has become very familiar with government censorship. But that wasn’t always the case.

Dr. Jensen is a family physician with more than 35 years of experience who was recognized as Minnesota’s Family Physician of the Year in 2016. As the founder of Catalyst Medical Clinic and a former Minnesota state senator, Dr. Jensen embodies the fight for honest medicine. He’s not just fighting for his right to speak, but for the rights of all medical professionals, filing a lawsuit against the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice and the Attorney General to protect medical freedom.

“If you don’t follow Dr. Jensen on X, please do. His thought processes and clarity are second to none. How do you go from being Family Doc of the Year to being censored? Isn’t it a strange world we find ourselves in?” — Dr. Ryan Cole

The journey of Dr. Jensen, from being celebrated as a top physician to becoming a target of censorship, is not just his story—it’s a warning to us all. Censorship doesn’t just affect doctors; it affects every patient seeking honest care.

When Medicine Was About Questions, Not Compliance

The medical community once thrived on open debate. “Grand Rounds,” as Dr. Jensen recalls, were a place for rigorous discussion—where differing perspectives weren’t just welcomed, they were essential. Today, this critical exchange has been eroded. Instead of encouraging doctors to think independently, medical professionals are pressured to align with the “approved” narrative.

“We were taught early on, ‘Don’t you glom on to someone else’s perspective without being skeptical yourself.'” — Dr. Scott Jensen

The pandemic became less about an exchange of ideas and more about controlling the narrative. Dissenters were punished, and skeptics were silenced. The price of this was not just professional—it was profoundly personal, impacting the well-being of patients across the world.

A Pandemic of Censorship

Dr. Jensen never set out to be a contrarian. He asked questions when things didn’t add up, like the CDC’s directive to count COVID as a primary cause of death, even when it wasn’t. This was just one example of how censorship shaped the pandemic narrative—limiting what the public could know, hear, and ultimately, believe.

“We had a narrative put out there, we all saw it. We would see it on CNN, we would see it on NBC—broadcast after broadcast after broadcast, the same words were used. There’s no way that could be a coincidence.” — Dr. Scott Jensen

The media, social media platforms, and even medical boards played their part in restricting information. Doctors like Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kat Lindley, who dared to speak out, faced severe backlash, investigations, and even threats to their licenses. The orchestrated narrative—broadcast after broadcast—made it seem like there was only one truth, and to question it was to deny “science” itself.

“We had far less of a respiratory pandemic, and far more of a pandemic of fear.” — Dr. Scott Jensen

Patients Pay the Price

The consequences of silencing doctors extend far beyond professional reputations. Patients were left without the information they needed to make informed decisions. The erosion of trust in medicine became palpable—many began to feel that they could no longer rely on their doctors for honest, unbiased care.

“When you have a noble profession like medicine being silenced, how are those patients going to get the truth?” — Dr. Ryan Cole

Patients began turning away from healthcare altogether, wary of professionals who seemed to have more allegiance to a narrative than to their patients’ needs. As Dr. Kat Lindley noted, “Half the people in our [webinar chat] say they never want to go to a doctor again.”

Is Change on the Horizon?

There may be a silver lining. With our friends RFK Jr. being nominated for HHS Secretary and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya being nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health, there’s renewed hope that diverse perspectives will be valued once again. The medical community is beginning to recognize that honest debate and skepticism are not threats—they are foundational to good science.

We are witnessing a shift—a possible unraveling of the control that has gripped medical discourse for too long. The days of one-size-fits-all narratives may be numbered as the demand for transparency and truth grows louder.

The Fight for Honest Medicine

Silencing doctors restricts their freedom of speech and deprives patients of the right to make informed health decisions. To prevent the mistakes of the past from being repeated, we must advocate for free expression and the freedom to question.

The voices of Dr. Jensen, Dr. Cole, Dr. Lindley, and many others are part of a growing movement that refuses to let fear dictate the boundaries of knowledge.

Together, we can restore trust in healthcare by ensuring that all perspectives are heard. The path forward is one of courage, conversation, and an unwavering commitment to truth.

We are almost there. The momentum is building, and optimism is high. With your support, we can ensure that honest medicine prevails.

