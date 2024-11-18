Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: Political scion and children's health advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services in second Trump administration.

“Go Wild on Health”

Dr. Pierre Kory, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Paul Marik at the Defeat The Mandates rally January 2022

FLCCC Co-Founder Dr. Pierre Kory, FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole, HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FLCCC Co-Founder Dr. Paul Marik

FLCCC congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on being nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). We look forward to his leadership in reforming the CDC, FDA, and NIH. Together with Children’s Health Defense, we advocate for transparency and scientific debate in healthcare.

Start a Private Medical Practice — and Thrive!

Expert tips on how to break from the system and thrive.

Starting a private medical practice can be a game changer for practitioners and patients. FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. JP Saleeby, Chris Jackman, NP, and Dr. Jennifer Fontius share tips on building and sustaining a successful private medical practice.

‘Cancer Care’ Second Edition Takes #1 Spot

Thank you FLCCC Army!

The Second Edition of Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer by Dr. Paul Marik has become a #1 Best Seller at Amazon. The updated monograph is available as a hard copy book and as a Kindle digital download.

The Battle for Medical Freedom Continues

Whistleblower Exposes US-German Interference in Lockdowns & Mandates

“This actually shocked me, and that’s hard to do after everything I’ve been through with COVID.” — Dr. Chris Martenson

Dr. Chris Martenson, a senior fellow and board member of FLCCC, recently delivered a sobering message based on a whistleblower leak from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s equivalent of the CDC.

Mallory Keaton for the Win!

File under: You’re Telling Us!

Justine Bateman, best known for playing Mallory Keaton on the hit 1980s sitcom "Family Ties," recently went viral for referring to the last four years as being "a very un-American period" for free expression and that only "permitted positions" were accepted by the powers that be.

"I feel like there was this kind of suffocating cloud that was kind of over us… Regular people who had questions about decisions that were being made were threatened subtly or obviously into silence. And I feel like that's been broken, that sort of suppression has been kind of broken."

