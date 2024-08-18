Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: The American Board of Internal Medicine becomes the latest captured organization to champion consensus-driven, Big Pharma-approved treatment at the expense of individual patient care.

The FLCCC Alliance categorically disagrees with the recent decision by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) regarding the revocation of board certifications of FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik, and FLCCC Alliance President Emeritus Dr. Pierre Kory. We believe this decision represents a dangerous shift away from the foundational principles of medical discourse and scientific debate that have historically been the bedrock of medical education associations.

“True progress in medicine depends on the free exchange of ideas and the courage to challenge established norms,” said Dr. Paul Marik.

“Without open scientific debate, we risk losing the opportunity to discover better treatments, such as proven repurposed drugs for new viruses, and to provide the best patient care and save lives. It's essential that we continue to discuss and debate all perspectives if we are to uphold the integrity of our profession.”

mRNA Vaccines in Animals and Food Supply Disruptions

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse opened the FLCCC Weekly Webinar with a simple question: "Are you comfortable eating an animal that was injected with a gene therapy?"

We all strive to eat healthy. Maybe you pay extra to buy organic food. But what if the label said, "injected with mRNA"?

mRNA vaccines are injectable gene therapies. Unlike traditional vaccines, these shots introduce synthetic genetic material, specifically RNA, into an animal's cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Brooke Miller also discuss how mRNA vaccines in livestock could lead to potential unintended consequences for both animals and humans.

Nutrition for Kids: Nourishing GenNext

Just in time for back to school! FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman delivers this go-to guide on essential nutrition recommendations for kids — because it’s never too early to foster healthy eating habits.

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

