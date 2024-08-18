'Consensus Healthcare' Dystopia: HHR August 18, 2024
The American Board of Internal Medicine becomes the latest 'captured' organization to champion consensus-driven, Big Pharma-approved treatment at the expense of individual patient care.
This week: The American Board of Internal Medicine becomes the latest captured organization to champion consensus-driven, Big Pharma-approved treatment at the expense of individual patient care.
The FLCCC Alliance categorically disagrees with the recent decision by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) regarding the revocation of board certifications of FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik, and FLCCC Alliance President Emeritus Dr. Pierre Kory. We believe this decision represents a dangerous shift away from the foundational principles of medical discourse and scientific debate that have historically been the bedrock of medical education associations.
“True progress in medicine depends on the free exchange of ideas and the courage to challenge established norms,” said Dr. Paul Marik.
“Without open scientific debate, we risk losing the opportunity to discover better treatments, such as proven repurposed drugs for new viruses, and to provide the best patient care and save lives. It's essential that we continue to discuss and debate all perspectives if we are to uphold the integrity of our profession.”
mRNA Vaccines in Animals and Food Supply Disruptions
FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse opened the FLCCC Weekly Webinar with a simple question: "Are you comfortable eating an animal that was injected with a gene therapy?"
We all strive to eat healthy. Maybe you pay extra to buy organic food. But what if the label said, "injected with mRNA"?
mRNA vaccines are injectable gene therapies. Unlike traditional vaccines, these shots introduce synthetic genetic material, specifically RNA, into an animal's cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response.
FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Brooke Miller also discuss how mRNA vaccines in livestock could lead to potential unintended consequences for both animals and humans.
Nutrition for Kids: Nourishing GenNext
Just in time for back to school! FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman delivers this go-to guide on essential nutrition recommendations for kids — because it’s never too early to foster healthy eating habits.
This is frightening. The board is decertifying doctors who have a sterling track record of treating patients and saving lives with a 99.999% safe, reliable and effective treatment program. Which when compared to the money spent on the dangerous vaccine, is essentially free, while the jab was, for all practical purposes, expensive and ineffective at best.
One weird thing about Standard of Care is most of the time it is not something you can look up let alone challenge. Remember, the practice of Blood Letting went on for over 100 years beyond when the science showed it was harming not helping. But that was the consensus.... and never mind poor Ignaz Simelweiss who was murdered a mere 150 years ago for suggesting physicians wash their hands before delivering babies... Ignaz threatened Standard of Care and paid with his life.