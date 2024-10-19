"One in five healthcare professionals have left Australia since the beginning of COVID."

—Kara Thomas, Secretary of the Australian Medical Professional Society

The COVID-19 era threw plenty of challenges our way, but no one saw just how much censorship would mess with healthcare. Honest talks about treatments, vaccine risks, mandates, and lockdowns got shut down, leaving important questions hanging. That’s precisely why FLCCC came to be—because the usual channels for sharing medical knowledge were taken over by Big Pharma and corrupt health agencies.

Censorship isn’t just a local problem. FLCCC has tackled it head-on in the U.S., examined its impact in Canada, and pulled back the curtain on the chaos it caused in Brazil. Now we’re looking at how censorship is playing out in Australia’s healthcare system.

To help break this down, we’ve pulled together a team of experts who stood up against Australia’s COVID regime and the consequences that followed:

Dr. Paul Marik : Chief Scientific Officer of FLCCC

Dr. Joseph Varon : President and Chief Medical Officer of FLCCC

Dr. Angus Dalgleish : FLCCC Senior Fellow of Oncology

Dr. Ian Brighthope : Pioneer of Integrative Medicine in Australia

Kara Thomas, RN: Secretary of the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS)

What’s Happening with Censorship in Australia?

Australia didn’t just take a hard stance during the pandemic—it went all in. With Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the helm, the government has pushed legislation that critics say muzzles free speech. The Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023 is on the table, and it’s set to slap penalties on social media platforms and users for anything deemed “misinformation.”

Of course, it's important to note that Bill 2023 simply takes a bad situation and makes it worse. As Dr. Marik explains, the censorship fallout has already been felt:

"I was horrified by the number of Australian physicians whose licenses had been removed just for saying anything against the narrative, with no due process."

Dr. Dalgleish was equally stunned:

"The most startling thing for me was the professionals who were fired or de-registered for the smallest offenses, like just looking after their patients."

Even Elon Musk called out the Australian government for this heavy-handed approach, warning it could crush free speech and create a full-on censorship state.

Tour Across Australia: Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored

Dr. Marik and Dr. Dalgleish hit the road with the "Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored" tour, in partnership with AMPS. Their goal was simple: lift the lid on healthcare corruption and help Australians reclaim their health through evidence-based solutions.

Kara Thomas, the force behind the tour, shared their itinerary:

"We started in Brisbane, did public events, briefed politicians in Canberra, and connected with thousands of people across the country."

With a background in perioperative nursing, Kara has dedicated her career to serving vulnerable communities and pushing for policy transparency. She believes Australia’s healthcare system is at a tipping point.

"Trust in healthcare comes down to integrity, open discourse, and accountability."

The tour had a few simple goals:

Expose Medical Censorship : Reveal how healthcare policy is being shaped by special interests and political agendas.

Promote Health Independence : Provide tools and insights to empower Australians to take control of their health.

Unite Communities: Build connections between doctors, patients, and organizations to push back against government overreach.

Throughout the tour, the team met with senators and advisors (like Russell Broadbent, pictured above), laying the groundwork for potential policy shifts. At every stop, the events were packed with people eager to hear uncensored medical insights, highlighting the public's thirst for truthful information.

Despite the overwhelming interest from the public, mainstream media largely ignored the tour, but alternative outlets kept the conversation alive, ensuring the message reached those who needed it most.

"We gave lectures in each city. People were really very hungry to hear the information that we had to say. And so we were really well received."

—Dr. Paul Marik

👉 Download: Dr. Marik Presentation Australia

Organizations Fighting Censorship

Several groups are on the front lines, advocating for medical freedom and transparency:

COVERSE (coverse.org.au)

A charity led by and for Australians who experienced severe adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, COVERSE works to restore accountability in healthcare.

AMPS (amps.redunion.com.au)

The Australian Medical Professional Society provides legal support and advocacy for doctors facing censorship and professional retaliation.

"AMPS has no political affiliations. We’re here to fight for the best possible healthcare system for both practitioners and patients." —Kara Thomas

NIIM (niim.com.au)

The National Institute of Integrative Medicine promotes holistic healthcare through research, education, and clinical practice. Founded by Professor Avni Sali, NIIM focuses on integrating natural and conventional therapies.

Dr. Ian Brighthope: A History of Health Advocacy

Dr. Ian Brighthope has been a pioneer of Integrative Medicine in Australia He founded the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) in 1982, educating thousands of practitioners in integrative medicine.

Don't let his zen-like demeanor fool you—Dr. Brighthope has been battling censorship since the 1980s. His book The AIDS Fighters nearly cost him his medical license, but he fought back and won in the Supreme Court, setting a precedent for integrative medicine in Australia.

"That’s when I realized just how deep government overreach and corruption go."

During COVID, Brighthope promoted vitamin C and other supplements to help prevent severe illness. Despite his efforts, government agencies stonewalled him.

""I wrote many letters to the Prime Minister, the Health Minister, and medical boards. For six months, nothing happened,"

Today, Dr. Brighthope continues his advocacy through the World of Wellness (wowintl.org), promoting a future where healthcare focuses on holistic solutions and patient empowerment.

You can follow Dr. Brighthope on X (formerly Twitter) and his Substack.

Cancer Care Update: Advancements by Dr. Paul Marik

During his tour of Australia with Dr. Dalgleish, Dr. Marik detailed recent updates to his book, Cancer Care. The 2nd edition of Cancer Care is packed with more than 1,800 references, offers expanded sections and reorganized stratification of medications.

Recently, Amazon blocked Dr. Marik’s book, but after a wave of public pushback, the ban was lifted!

"People emailed, called, and demanded it be reinstated—and it worked." —Dr. Varon

Key Updates

Clinical Data Emphasis : The updated list of top 18 interventions is based on clinical information, ensuring that treatments are evidence-based.

Stratification of Drugs : Medications are categorized into tiers based on the strength of clinical data supporting them.

Focus on Accessibility: The book aims to provide patients and practitioners with actionable insights into effective cancer treatments.

👉 Download: Cancer Care Second Edition Highlights Webinar Summary

Dr. Marik explained:

"Some of these drugs may work in vitro in the test tube, but we need adequate clinical data. In this version, I was really stressing the importance of clinical data."

👉 Watch: Paul Mann details his incredible cancer recovery through Ivermectin

Moving Forward: A Call to Action

The "Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored" tour highlighted the urgent need for open dialogue and ethical practices in healthcare. As Australia grapples with legislation that could further restrict free speech and enforce censorship, the contributions of these medical professionals become even more critical.

Kara Thomas concluded:

"We really can, with goodness and truth, overcome what's happening and restore medicine."

Dr. Ian Brighthope added:

"I hope that we continue working together, teaching and training, and doing the research that's necessary, and maintain that wonderful relationship and collegiality."

The state of censorship in Australia serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between public health measures and individual freedoms. As medical professionals and organizations rally to advocate for transparency and integrity, it is incumbent upon us all—patients, practitioners, and policymakers—to engage in open, evidence-based discussions.

By supporting these efforts, we can ensure that medical freedom and patient care remain at the forefront of healthcare, not just in Australia but globally.

