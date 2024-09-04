Dr. Meryl Nass can’t wait to tell you all about ‘The Attack on Food and Farmers’. She’s even hosting a symposium about it this weekend.

Tonight, your host is the wonderful Dr. Kat Lindley, senior fellow, family medicine. Our special guests, are Dr. Meryl Nass with her brilliant substack here. And Breeauna Sagdal, of the Sagdal Family Farms, and Senior Writer and Research Fellow at the I Am Texas Slim Foundation, and contributor at beefnews.org

Dr. Nass’ inside track

Dr Meryl Nass’ Door To Freedom and Children’s Health Defense are presenting, for the second year running, ‘The Attack on Food and Farmers’ Symposium this weekend. We’ll hear all about the symposium and, of course, Dr. Nass’ inside track on our role in this critical food supply issue.

How regulation of a monopoly created an even bigger monopoly.

