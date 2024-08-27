"Post-COVID-19 Medicine: Are You Prepared?" is the question guiding the entire congress. Participation includes approximately 30 international speakers and 40 Brazilian speakers.

From September 6 to 8, 2024, the 3rd World Congress Doctors for Life, in partnership with the FLCCC Alliance, will take place. The event, to be held at the Pestana Hotel Convention Center in São Paulo, Brazil, will bring together doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists, and concerned citizens to address the post-pandemic global health landscape, including post-COVID complications, also known as "post-spike syndrome."

The pre-congress and the first two days of the congress are exclusive to doctors. Sunday is open for in-person and virtual registration for non-medical attendees.

Pre-Congress

In addition to the main congress, six online mini-courses will be offered by the event's sponsors in the days leading up to the congress. During the pre-congress, on September 4 and 5, around 30 virtual lectures will be held featuring doctors, lawyers, and journalists from Brazil and around the world.

Central Theme

This year's congress will be a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals and the general public to discuss the reality of post-pandemic medicine. The lectures will cover crucial topics such as long COVID, the challenges of modern medicine, the social and economic impacts on quality of life, and concerns about post-vaccination adverse events.

According to Dr. Antonio Jordão, President of Doctors for Life, the event will be a gathering for camaraderie and knowledge sharing. "Quality information needs to be shared. After all, health, freedom, and life depend on an adequate level of knowledge," he emphasized.

Renowned International Guests

With professionals from five continents participating, the congress will be a platform for debating solutions to contemporary health issues. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Director for FLCCC, highlighted the importance of international cooperation at this crucial time.

"This event presents a unique opportunity to bring together the finest healthcare professionals and scientists from around the globe, with the goal of sharing knowledge, innovations, and experiences that will strengthen our efforts towards a healthier future for all," Varon stated.

The impressive lineup of speakers will also feature nine Senior Fellows from the FLCCC International Fellowship Program. To learn more about FLCCC and its mission for Honest Medicine™, visit www.FLCCC.net.

The 3rd annual World Congress Doctors for Life promises to be a milestone in the discussion of new frontiers in post-pandemic medicine. Healthcare professionals, academics, and the public interested in an innovative and collaborative approach to medicine are invited to participate.

For more information about the complete program and registration, visit the official congress website.