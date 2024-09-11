When this is happening just outside your window in São Paulo, do you carry on supporting the “3rd World Congress of the Doctors for Life” conference? Of course, you do.

Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer FLCCC Alliance, and Kelly Bumann, our executive director were there. Not at the rally, of course, but at the ‘3rd World Congress of the Doctors for Life' conference.

The FLCCC Alliance was delighted to be a co-sponsor, and it was an absolute privilege to be there.

Tonight, just back from Brazil, your host Dr. Joseph Varon will tell us all about the conference, medical censorship in Brazil and mandate madness with special guests:

A wonderful letter from São Paulo to the world

Your panel tonight will also be discussing the hot off the press ‘Letter from São Paulo’. A heartfelt call for Medical Freedom and much, much more.

Join us tonight at 7pm EDT.

Join us at 7pm EDT. It’s fight for Medical Freedom in Brazil and Mandate Madness time. See you there.