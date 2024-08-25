Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: The WHO and FDA flex EUA muscle to approve new mRNA shots for Mpox and COVID, and the FLCCC Army fights back with hard science, common sense, and righteous indignation.

Monkeypox (Mpox): Global Emergency or Just Monkey Business?

FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Ryan Cole break down where Monkeypox came from, discuss the real risks, explore natural treatments, and debunk the myths and monkeyshines surrounding the upcoming Mpox shots.

WATCH NOW

REGISTER FOR FUTURE WEBINARS

Fighting Back!

On August 22, 2024, the FDA approved new COVID shots under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden shares her concerns.

WATCH NOW

“Is Ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists?”

File under: So you think you’d heard it all.

Tess Lawrie of the BIRD Group responds to Mike Yeadon’s post — Is ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists?, and invites him to have an open chat in An Invitation to Dr Mike Yeadon.

On the August 21, 2024 Weekly Webinar, FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole addressed the important topic regarding ivermectin and fertility.

WATCH NOW

SUPPORT HONEST MEDICINE

FLCCC’s Ultimate Guide to Eat Healthy in College

Whether you're a freshman adjusting to dorm life or a senior managing off-campus living, this guide developed by FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman provides practical tips to help you eat healthy and thrive in college.

DOWNLOAD GUIDE

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

JOIN US

Thank You For Reading

As always, we’re glad to have you with us. The battle for Honest Medicine rages on!

Here’s how you can help