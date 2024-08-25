Fighting Back! HHR August 25, 2024
Censorship, Corruption, and Misinformation's "Brat" summer meets FLCCC Army resistance.
This week: The WHO and FDA flex EUA muscle to approve new mRNA shots for Mpox and COVID, and the FLCCC Army fights back with hard science, common sense, and righteous indignation.
Monkeypox (Mpox): Global Emergency or Just Monkey Business?
FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Ryan Cole break down where Monkeypox came from, discuss the real risks, explore natural treatments, and debunk the myths and monkeyshines surrounding the upcoming Mpox shots.
On August 22, 2024, the FDA approved new COVID shots under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden shares her concerns.
“Is Ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists?”
File under: So you think you’d heard it all.
Tess Lawrie of the BIRD Group responds to Mike Yeadon’s post — Is ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists?, and invites him to have an open chat in An Invitation to Dr Mike Yeadon.
On the August 21, 2024 Weekly Webinar, FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole addressed the important topic regarding ivermectin and fertility.
FLCCC’s Ultimate Guide to Eat Healthy in College
Whether you're a freshman adjusting to dorm life or a senior managing off-campus living, this guide developed by FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman provides practical tips to help you eat healthy and thrive in college.
