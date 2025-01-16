FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FLCCC Alliance is Now the Independent Medical Alliance, Leading a New Era in Honest Medicine

(Washington, D.C.) January 16, 2025 - The FLCCC Alliance, a trusted name in patient-centered, evidence-based medicine, is proud to announce it is now the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA). Since its inception in March 2020, FLCCC has been at the forefront of delivering science-backed protocols and treatment strategies for COVID-19 and beyond. As the organization’s scope expanded to address broader issues in healthcare—including chronic disease, informed consent, and healthcare policy reform—it became clear that a new name was necessary to reflect this larger mission.

“The change to Independent Medical Alliance signifies our unwavering commitment to restoring the doctor-patient relationship and prioritizing patient autonomy in medical decision-making,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “This is about looking forward—to creating a healthcare system built on trust, integrity, and the principles of informed consent. The future of medicine starts here.”

The timing of this announcement aligns with a pivotal moment in the national healthcare conversation. The FLCCC has long been at the forefront of calling out the overreach of healthcare agencies and drug companies in the U.S. and abroad. The organization fought against censorship of doctors and championed early, cost-effective alternatives like ivermectin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with a new administration and the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IMA sees a unique opportunity to amplify its mission and drive the national debate on healthcare reform even further.

Dr. Paul Marik, IMA chief scientific officer and co-founder, reflected on the journey: “We began as a small group of doctors united to save lives during a crisis. Today, we are a global movement advocating for healthcare reform. Our new name embodies this expanded vision and our commitment to revolutionizing healthcare by ensuring transparency, accountability, and true patient care.”

As the Independent Medical Alliance, the organization will continue to:

Advocate for policy reform that prioritizes patient rights and informed consent.

Provide unbiased, science-based data on healthcare topics, free from corporate influence.

Expand its resources and treatment strategies to address a wide range of chronic and acute health conditions.

Promote the restoration of the doctor-patient relationship, ensuring that physicians can offer honest, uninhibited advice.

Combat the influence of big money in healthcare, fostering an environment of transparency and trust.

Examine critical elements of healthcare such as food, lifestyle, and other factors often overlooked by current government agencies.

The healthcare system is at a tipping point, with patients and practitioners alike demanding reform. IMA believes the time is ripe for change, with the national conversation increasingly focused on healthcare transparency, patient choice, and systemic accountability.

“This is a pivotal moment for America’s healthcare system,” added Dr. Varon. “We have the opportunity to rebuild trust and reshape healthcare for generations to come. As IMA, we will lead the charge for a healthier, more transparent future.”

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization’s mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system.

For more information about the Independent Medical Alliance, visit www.IMAhealth.org