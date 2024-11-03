In this week's webinar, our doctors tackled pivotal developments, emphasizing the need for an honest approach to medicine and highlighting the public pushback against censorship.

The Overton window is finally creeping open on emerging facts regarding COVID-19 and vaccine safety, and our FLCCC Alliance doctors are proud to lead the charge for transparency and effective care.

A notable example is FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn’s recent testimony before the New Hampshire legislature. Though removed from YouTube shortly after posting, his message on the challenges frontline doctors faced during the pandemic—and the harms caused by a rigid, centralized healthcare system—is resonating with an increasing number of policymakers. FLCCC Alliance doctors remain unwavering in their commitment to truth and patient advocacy, even when they risk losing it all for speaking out.

FLCCC Provider Database

Before we get into what the doctors discussed in the webinar, we wanted to remind you of one incredible resource: the FLCCC Provider Database.

During the COVID-19 era, a troubling issue surfaced: patients realized they couldn’t count on doctors within major hospital systems to effectively treat COVID-19. This revealed deeper, widespread challenges in the quality of care these systems provide. In response, the FLCCC created a Provider Database to help people find doctors who are both effective and aligned with FLCCC values.

As FLCCC Executive Director Kelly Bumann explains, “Look for integrative and functional medicine specialists in your area, ask a few questions.” The FLCCC provider database is a great place to start looking for like-minded practitioners who could make a huge difference in the quality of healthcare you receive.

10 Things FLCCC Alliance Doctors Want You to Know

Our FLCCC Alliance doctors covered a range of essential topics in this week’s webinar, addressing questions about public health shifts, practical health tips, and emerging treatments. Here are ten essential takeaways they shared with us:

Idaho's Southwest District Voted to Remove COVID "Vaccines" from Clinics Australia is Awakening to the Harms of COVID Injections Find Trusted, Like-Minded Providers Rather Than Self-Treating “Do the Simple Things at Home” to Stay Healthy This Fall “Most People Don’t Understand What a Healthy Diet Is” Monitor Your Vitamin D Levels for Optimal Health “Sunscreen is Bad” Ivermectin as a Potent Cancer Treatment The mRNA Vaccine Platform is Flawed and Should Be Avoided Dr. Marik Recommends Avoiding the Flu Vaccine

Idaho's Southwest District Voted to Remove COVID "Vaccines" from Clinics

As highlighted in the CHD Defender blog, Idaho's Southwest District Health became the first health agency in America to remove COVID-19 vaccines from healthcare facilities under their jurisdiction. The board's vote came after receiving about 300 public comments about the issue.

Dr. Kat Lindley emphasized the significance of this move:

"This really goes back to the 10th Amendment, because anything that's not under federal jurisdiction goes under the jurisdiction of the states, and healthcare is one of those things. So it's really good to see New Hampshire doing the hard work, Idaho doing the hard work, Texas is doing it, and Florida as well."

This decision reflects the power of local agencies, as they adopt policies that either promote or, in this case, restrict the availability of vaccines. It's an example of how the Overton window continues to push open wider and wider.

Australia is Awakening to the Harms of COVID Injections

Australia is making strides on COVID-19 vaccine issues. The David Declaration, named after Dr. David Speicher's research on DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines, calls for suspending these vaccines to address safety concerns.

Highlights:

Broadbent’s Advocacy : MP Russell Broadbent, backed by 52 global experts, urges a halt to mRNA vaccines.

Port Hedland Motion : This council passed a motion to suspend Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and inform other councils.

Significance : This local action in one of the most locked-down countries could push for stricter vaccine oversight.

Global Impact: The Declaration aims to rally international support to question mRNA vaccine safety.

Find Trusted, Like-Minded Providers Rather Than Self-Treating

The FLCCC Alliance doctors stress the importance of working with a trusted clinician rather than self-medicating. Dr. Paul Marik advises:

"It's really important that patients seek advice and should really be under the treatment of a healthcare practitioner."

Self-treatment, especially for complex conditions like cancer, can be dangerous without professional guidance. One option for those of you who are skeptical of your primary oncologist's approach: find an integrative or holistic medicine practitioner who can compliment your treatment plan rather than attempting to do so by yourself.

"Do the Simple Things at Home" to Stay Healthy This Fall

Dr. Kat Lindley recommends simple yet effective measures:

"Sleep well, eat well, exercise, decrease your stress and anxiety. For children, I like elderberries..."

She emphasizes the importance of vitamin D during this time of year and notes that "we're seeing a lot of instances of everything," highlighting the need for preventive care.

"Most People Don't Understand What a Healthy Diet Is"

Dr. Brooke Miller points out a major issue affecting health:

"Most people do not understand what a healthy diet is. Unfortunately, we've been inundated for 40 years with something that we think is healthy and is not."

He advocates for cutting out processed foods and adopting a diet rich in single-ingredient whole foods.

Monitor Your Vitamin D Levels for Optimum Health

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know vitamin D is crucial for immune health, cancer, and much more.

"I check vitamin D levels on all my patients," says Dr. Miller.

Vitamin D is crucial for immune function and overall health. Dr. Marik adds:

"As a general rule, if you take 10,000 units a day, it's probably the safest dose that doesn't really require aggressive monitoring and will result in sufficient vitamin D levels."

"Sunscreen Is Bad"

Dr. Marik challenges conventional wisdom on sun exposure:

"Sunscreen is bad. It makes no sense. There's some data that using sunscreen may increase your risk of melanoma. The biggest threat from the sun is basal cell carcinoma of the face, so if you want to wear a cap to protect your face and your nose, that's okay. But to lather on sunscreen is a pharmaceutical or a dermatological myth."

Ivermectin Is a Potent Drug for the Treatment of Almost Every Type of Cancer

While emphasizing the importance of consulting with a doctor, Dr. Marik notes:

"Not to overstate things, but every cancer patient should be taking ivermectin. It's exceedingly safe, and the worst that could happen is it could cure your cancer."

That's a much better side effect than the average medicine, isn't it!

The mRNA Vaccine Platform Is Flawed and Should Be Avoided

The doctors assert that any vaccine using the mRNA platform has been shown to be harmful due to the lipid nanoparticle and, for COVID-19, the spike protein. Dr. Lindley warns:

"We need to remember the whole platform is faulty because of the lipid nanoparticle mRNA platform."

There are many reasons to avoid mRNA vaccines, and future iterations are unlikely to change this guidance—whether for flu, COVID-19, RSV, or any other illness.

Dr. Marik Says to "Avoid the Flu Vaccine"

Dr. Marik expresses skepticism about the flu vaccine's efficacy:

"Prior to COVID-19, the data showed that if you got the flu vaccine, you were more likely to be hospitalized with Guillain-Barré than you were to be hospitalized with influenza. It's a completely ineffective vaccine."

What's more, vaccine developers aren't even able to predict which strains they should focus on every flu season. This means that they are literally guessing which strains to target each year. The result is a risky vaccine that does not reliably prevent the flu.

Empowering Your Health Journey

The FLCCC Alliance remains committed to providing effective treatment protocols and empowering patients with knowledge. As the Overton window continues to open, it's crucial to stay informed and seek the advice of trusted, like-minded physicians. The FLCCC's world-renowned physicians and scholars are dedicated to patient care, ensuring that you have access to lifesaving treatments and accurate medical information.

Whether it’s understanding the efficacy of ivermectin for COVID-19 and cancer treatment, or navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic, the FLCCC Alliance is here to support you. Their clinical team, led by experts like Dr. Paul Marik, continues to develop protocols to prevent and treat COVID-19, long COVID, and other health concerns.

