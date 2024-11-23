In collaboration with React19.org, FLCCC Director of Scientific Research, Matthew Halma, M.Sc. and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon have designed the new survey to better understand the unique challenges individuals and families experience when dealing with vaccine injury.

“In addition to educating people, we want to do original research and help,” Dr. Varon said.

A “very simple” vaccine injury survey, the brief questionnaire can be completed in around five minutes and focuses on a few broadly scoped data points:

Have you been injured?

How difficult was it for you to get help from insurance companies and the government for diagnostic testing?

How many healthcare providers did you see?

The survey will remain open for two months and results will be shared as soon as they become available.

To complete the VITAE survey –click here: geni.us/VITAE

