This Week: Stay healthy this holiday season with tips to help you enjoy the festivities without compromising your health goals.

Learn to Navigate Temptations and Eat Well!

The holiday season is a busy time of year filled with traditions, gatherings, and abundant holiday foods. Between the temptation to overindulge, endless to-do lists, and the desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it can feel challenging to stay on track. You might worry about how much you’re eating, feel pressured to skip meals, or find it difficult to limit alcohol at festive events.

DOWNLOAD HOLIDAY GUIDE

What is Honest Medicine?

FLCCC co-founders Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Joseph Varon and FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, and Dr. Renata Moon share what “Honest Medicine” means to them.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT

Injured by a COVID-19 Shot? Complete the VITAE Survey

Dr. Been Delivers — Seven Foods to Make New Mitochondria

Dr. Been interviews Dr. Cyrus Khambatta on the seven best foods to help make new Mitochondria.

Big Win for Aussie Doctor Who Warned Against COVID Vaccines

"I never broke the code of conduct and now freedom of speech and informed consent have been vindicated." - Dr. William Bay

Queensland's Supreme Court saw the extraordinary triumph by Dr William Bay on Friday, who self-represented against a top legal team employed by the Queensland Medical Board and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

In his ruling Justice Thomas Bradley was scathing in describing the conduct of the two medical regulators as 'profoundly unsatisfactory' and their accusations against Dr Bay as 'entirely unfounded'.

READ MORE

Thank You For Reading

As always, we’re glad to have you with us. The battle for Honest Medicine rages on!

Here’s how you can help