In Memoriam Dr. Jackie Stone

All of us at the FLCCC are devastated by the news of the passing of Dr. Jackie Stone.

Dr. Jackie Stone was a Senior Fellow specializing in Holistic and Integrative Medicine based in Zimbabwe. She graduated Cum Laude with an MBChB from the University of Cape Town and pursued an honours degree in Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. She had extensive experience in Travel Medicine, Aviation Medicine, and Rural and Remote Medicine.

Dr. Stone was a tireless advocate for patient autonomy, transparency, and the restoration of medical ethics. Her fearless dedication to these principles came at great personal cost, and her legacy will continue to inspire us all. We honor her memory by committing to uphold the values she championed and extend our heartfelt condolences to all who were touched by her work.

Independent Doctors Help Build Alternative to System Healthcare

Crowded ER’s. Rushed appointments. Endless paperwork. Who’s actually happy with the fast-food healthcare system? There has to be a better way. According to the success stories of three dedicated physicians, independent medical practices might just be the solution we’ve been after.

Physicians Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Molly Rutherford, and Dr. Katherine Welch have embraced independent practice models to better serve their communities. These independent physicians offer flexibility, affordability, and stronger doctor-patient relationships.

FLCCC Live from Australia!

In this short check-in video on X, Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Angus Dalgleish update the FLCCC Army on the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored tour.

Local press, Canberra Daily, picked up on the medical freedom duo with the article Could these international medical experts have the remedy to our physical and communication ills?

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth

World Council for Health reports on DNA contamination in COVID vaccines in Australia.

The report released by law firm PJ O’Brien & Associates as part of the GMO case in Australia, reveals significant synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Australia.

Does Canada Really Need HERC?

On September 24th, the Canadian government launched a new federal agency, Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC), to

"provide sustained focus on growing innovation and industrial capacity in the life sciences and biomanufacturing sector to support Canada’s health emergency readiness."

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Jennifer Hibberd and founder of Canadian Covid Care Alliance, shared her thoughts on this update in a new Global Insights video.

30 U.S. Lawmakers Co-Sponsor ‘End the Vaccine Carveout Act’

A bill introduced late last week in the U.S. House of Representatives would end the liability protections Congress gave vaccine makers under the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

House Bill 9828, End the Vaccine Carveout Act, would end the broad protection from liability for injuries resulting from vaccines listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Childhood Immunization Schedule.

The Sleep and Gut Health Connection

Discover how the gut microbiome impacts sleep patterns and overall health. Learn about the connection between gut bacteria, sleep quality, and tips for better gut health.

In the quest for optimal health, the importance of sleep cannot be overstated. We all know the consequences of a poor night’s rest: fatigue, mood swings, brain fog, and often, a ravenous appetite for junk food. But what’s really going on behind the scenes? Our bodies orchestrate an intricate symphony of hormones and neurotransmitters, each playing a crucial role in ensuring we fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. Interestingly, a key player in this delicate balance is the gut—the gut microbiome, to be precise!

This article explores how sleep-regulating hormones and neurotransmitters interact with gut health and affect sleep, especially focusing on the emerging role of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), a hormone produced in the gut with far-reaching effects on both metabolism and sleep.

