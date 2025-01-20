This Week: Big changes as the FLCCC Alliance becomes the Independent Medical Alliance.

The FLCCC Alliance, a leader in patient-centered, evidence-based medicine, is now the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA). Since March 2020, FLCCC has delivered science-backed protocols for COVID-19 and beyond. As its focus expanded to include chronic disease, informed consent, and healthcare policy reform, a new name became essential to reflect its broader mission.

Dr. Joseph Varon Announces the Independent Medical Alliance

Dr. Joseph Varon announces that the FLCCC Alliance is now the Independent Medical Alliance. We’re preparing to lead the charge in the upcoming debate over healthcare reform, advocating for transparency, honest medicine, and patient-centered care. Join us as we work to restore integrity to America’s healthcare system.

Bat- Theory Crazy —The ‘Proximal Origin’ COVID Cover-up

HHS Formally Debars EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter Daszak After COVID Select Reveals Pandemic-Era Wrongdoing

WASHINGTON — Today, after an eight-month investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) cut off all funding and formally debarred EcoHealth Alliance Inc. (EcoHealth) and its former President, Dr. Peter Daszak, for five years based on evidence uncovered by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In a new letter, HHS states “that a period of debarment for Dr. Daszak is necessary to protect the Federal Government’s business interests.” This letter also confirms that EcoHealth terminated Dr. Daszak’s employment effective January 6, 2025. EcoHealth and Dr. Daszak facilitated gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight and willingly violated multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant.

“Justice for the American people was served today. Bad actor EcoHealth Alliance and its corrupt former President, Dr. Peter Daszak, were formally debarred by HHS for using taxpayer funds to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in China. Today’s decision is not only a victory for the U.S. taxpayer, but also for American national security and the safety of citizens worldwide.

The 25-page ACTION REFERRAL MEMORANDUM

Timeline of ‘Proximal Origin’ of SARS CoV2

With five years of context, it is hard not to simultaneously seethe and weep when reading this meticulous chronology of the blatant lies that boosted the zoonotic theory of COVID’s origin and quashed the “lab leak” hypothesis. The sad-sack characters of Fauci and Daszak, along with a supporting cast of professional liars and mad scientists, actively participated in one of the worst moments perpetrated against civilians in U.S. peacetime history— at least in terms of public health, individual freedom, general decency, and common sense. Will this rogues gallery of pandemic characters finally feel the consequences of their horrible choices from 2020? Time will tell and we will see, but a comprehensive truth-telling is definitely in order and long overdue. This “debarring” is at least a start.

However, if the powers that be continue to insist that we, the people, just can’t handle the truth that Gain of Function biowarfare research is a necessary evil of the 21st century, then can we at least agree that, going forward, ALL GoF biowarfare research be conducted along that long and cold wall of danger — in Antarctica?

Dental Myths Debunked

Is fluoride as safe as we’ve been told? What about amalgam fillings, root canals, and dental implants? And could the health of your mouth signal imbalances in your entire body?

Join Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley and renowned dental surgeon (also a Senior Fellow) Dr. Jennifer Hibberd for an eye-opening exploration of the misconceptions, mysteries, and realities of oral health. From the critical role of restorative materials to managing oral infections and even reversing cavities, this webinar reveals how taking charge of your dental health can transform your overall well-being.

What’s in Your Medicine Cabinet?

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and early treatment is essential. Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman, a naturopathic doctor and nutritionist, has curated a list of medicine cabinet essentials that focus on boosting immunity and promoting health naturally. You won’t find ibuprofen or OTC cough syrup on this list—instead, it includes tried-and-true remedies that emphasize prevention and resilience.

