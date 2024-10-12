In a world where open dialogue should drive medicine, lawfare has emerged as a weapon to suppress dissent. Doctors advocating for early COVID-19 treatment and repurposed medicines are being targeted. If you've followed the news, you've likely heard "lawfare" used in political contexts. Since the COVID era, it's been used to silence doctors who challenge the mainstream.

Many reading this will know that Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory—FLCCC co-founders—have been at the forefront of these lawfare legal battles. As well, Dr. Ryan Cole finds himself in the same crosshairs. Despite his dedication to patient-centered care, Dr. Cole is fighting for his medical career after being targeted for promoting treatments outside of the "accepted protocols".

In this week's FLCCC webinar, he brought together legal heavyweights Rick Jaffe and Warner Mendenhall to shed light on the use of lawfare to stifle medical freedom and what is being done to defend these doctors.

Dr. Ryan Cole's Fight for Medical Freedom

Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist and CEO of Cole Diagnostics, has become a prominent figure in the battle for medical freedom. His advocacy for early COVID-19 treatments, like ivermectin, has placed him in the crosshairs of medical boards and media attacks. Despite providing care within legal boundaries, Dr. Cole faces serious legal challenges.

“We’re in an era in which physicians can be attacked for their differences of scientific point of view,”

The complaints against him didn’t come from patients—none of whom reported any harm—but from outside sources, including a hospital CEO and media outlets. As Cole noted:

“The Board of Medicine actually tried to extort patients to complain against me, which was fascinating and technically, I think, illegal.”

These legal battles have taken a toll on Cole’s professional and personal life. His case is a glaring example of how lawfare is being used to silence doctors who deviate from accepted narratives, even when their only goal is patient care.

✊ Help Dr. Ryan Cole Defend His Medical License

To help Dr. Cole with his legal expenses, FLCCC has partnered with a generous donor to create a $75,000 match fund. When you donate to help Dr. Cole, we'll double your impact. Together, we can support the doctors who risk everything on our behalf.

👉 Donate Today!

Rick Jaffe: Defending Physicians’ Rights

Rick Jaffe is a seasoned attorney with decades of experience in medical and constitutional law. He has been at the forefront of defending doctors against lawfare. Specializing in alternative medicine cases, Jaffe has long fought for the rights of physicians who practice outside the mainstream.

“Most of my clients feel they’re going up against a kangaroo court,”

Jaffe is currently involved in several high-profile COVID-19 cases, defending doctors accused of spreading misinformation simply for offering alternative perspectives. His dedication to protecting physicians’ First Amendment rights has made him a crucial ally in this fight.

Warner Mendenhall: the Corporate Takeover of Medicine

Warner Mendenhall, co-founder of the Freedom Counsel, has dedicated his legal career to holding corporations and governments accountable. He is particularly concerned about how non-medical entities are interfering with medical decisions, eroding the doctor-patient relationship.

“It’s really destroyed, in my view, the doctor-patient relationship across the board,”

Mendenhall’s legal team is involved in numerous cases challenging corporate interference in medicine. Through his work, he aims to restore autonomy to doctors, ensuring that patient care is driven by medical expertise, not corporate interests.

The Broader Impact of Lawfare

Doctors like Ryan Cole aren’t just fighting to keep their licenses—they’re fighting for the integrity of medicine. The use of lawfare against physicians who advocate for early treatments and repurposed medicines is creating a chilling effect on the medical community. Many doctors are choosing to stay silent for fear of legal repercussions, and that silence ultimately harms patients.

“We’re not just talking about doctors being attacked—it’s their families, their children, their years of dedication,” Dr. Cole pointed out.

The consequences extend beyond individual careers. Warner Mendenhall emphasized how the loss of experienced doctors due to mandates and legal battles is straining healthcare systems:

“One million people have walked off or lost their jobs in medicine because of the mandates.”

Fighting Back: The Path Forward

Despite the challenges, doctors aren’t backing down. Rick Jaffe and Warner Mendenhall continue to fight on the legal front, defending the rights of physicians to speak openly and treat their patients as they see fit. Jaffe remains optimistic about the legal landscape:

“The law is very, very clear… doctors have the right under the First Amendment.”

Mendenhall’s Freedom Counsel is working on significant cases, including one against the University of California system on behalf of over 220,000 employees affected by vaccine mandates. The fight is far from over, but the support for medical freedom is growing stronger.

Looking Ahead: Defending Medical Freedom

The battle against lawfare is ongoing, but there is hope. Doctors like Ryan Cole, backed by dedicated legal teams, are standing up to the forces that seek to silence them. As Dr. Cole said:

“We’re all in it together. It’s not just me; it’s doctors around the world.”

This fight is about more than individual doctors—it’s about preserving the right to practice medicine free from corporate or political interference. By supporting these efforts, we can ensure that medical freedom and patient care remain at the forefront of healthcare.

If you've enjoyed today's presentation, here's how we can stay connected: