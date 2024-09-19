What a great webinar!

Your host last night was Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer FLCCC Alliance and his special guest was Dr. Kristina Carman, senior fellow, nutritional and holistic health.

Yogurt, ‘yo gut🙂, managing type 2 diabetes, and so much more.

It was a wonderful webinar last night. A combined ‘tour de force’ all about “Managing Type 2 Diabetes and Simple Steps To Better Health”.

We explored a wide range of topics: from the mechanisms that regulate postprandial hyperglycemia to the impact of dietary factors on inflammation, including the role of dairy products and probiotics, as well as yogurt, energy balance, body composition, weight management, fermented foods, supplements, and beyond.

We even got a chance to brush up on a whole lot of Latin.

We learned about a study by the Nobel Prize-winning biologist Elie Metchnikoff, who observed that regular consumption of lactic acid bacteria in fermented products such as yogurt was associated with enhanced health and longevity in a Bulgarian peasant population study.

And just FYI, no, he didn’t discover Lactobacillus Bulgaricus in the graphic above. That was first identified in 1905 by the Bulgarian doctor Stamen Grigorov.

Here’s something to chew on. Chew longer.

A big tip from Dr. Carman was,

“Slow it down and really, but mindfully, chew your food. Chew it so that it's unrecognizable in your mouth. This can have a profound effect on your glucose spikes post-meal. It's pretty remarkable from that perspective.”

She went on to share, “For all of our digestive enzymes to turn on, the first thought of digestion is intention. It actually takes some time for all of these signals to start. There are different schools of thought, but typically about 20 minutes [is required] from intention to actually being able to receive food in your stomach adequately, so it can be digested well.”

AS, in the chat, was spot on.

You have to watch as there’s so much more.

For example, on exercise, Dr. Varon shared,

“Another thing that we tend to tell our patients is exercise. We know that exercise truly, truly helps you.”

And right up front, Dr. Varon also shared, “I love to quote Hippocrates. Let food be your medicine and let medicine be your food. I mean, it's very, very, very simple.

It is simple. And, especially if we have diabetes, we all learned so much how to take better care of ourselves and, of course, a little more on what’s good for us to eat.

There was one thing we learned though which was impossible to swallow. Kelly Bumann, our executive director, was on fire.

And so was Dr. Varon, sharing,

“Dr Paul Marik Paul is again being censored. Amazon has banned Dr. Paul's Marik’s Cancer Care book on the basis of some nonsense of misleading information. So please remember we need your continuous support. We are getting censored one more time. Why? Because the FLCCC is committed to deliver critical life-saving, trusted resources for your health. So please, consider gifting by going into the flccc.net/donate to help us try to get rid of all this censorship, this absolute nonsense.”

At the end of the webinar, there’s a great interview with Dr. Marik about this mindless censorship. So when you watch, watch right to the end. It’s so worth it.

And it’ll just make your blood boil. Which is a good thing, because there’s so much still to do, and we can only do it together.

Dr. Marik’s censorship is all about the money. And because it’s always about the money, here’s what’s on next week. ‘Follow the $cience’.

Next Wednesday FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn will interview award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson and discuss her recent book, ‘Follow the $cience: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails.’

Sharyl Attkisson is a five-time Emmy Award winner. If her Ted Talk is anything to go on, we could well hear all about Astroturfing. Hint, it’s not what you think it is.

Your host next week is Dr. Jordan Vaughn, senior fellow, microvascular disease. So it’s going to be brilliant.

We can’t wait to see you again next Wednesday evening. Same time, same place.

Until then, find something good for you to chew on, and then chew your way slowly to a much healthier you. Sounds like a mouthful, but hey, why not? You know you’re worth it.

Cheers

Greg