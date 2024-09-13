Letter from São Paulo
We have been exposed to a flood of lies in the form of misinformation and fake news during the “COVID-19 Pandemic”
We, the signatories gathered at the 3rd annual World Congress of MPV-LA and FLCCC Alliance, express our position and reflections on the mistakes made during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The UN & WHO: ‘The 2030 Agenda’ is a UN project for a new humanity and a new world. The WHO, an arm of the UN, is not a medical or scientific body. The WHO is an unelected body heavily funded by billionaire foundations and pharmaceutical mega-industries that produce and invest in vaccines. As such, the WHO has strong conflicts of interest, both ideological and financial.
Event 201: The WEF, a private, non-government organization signed a strategic partnership with the UN, in June 2019, to jointly accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Event 201, a simulation exercise of a severe pandemic scenario, took place in October 2019 and directed the way to engage governments, businesses, and public health leaders. This exercise was hosted by the WEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with John Hopkins Health Center.
The Nature of Science: Science is characterized by debates and uncertainties. There is no single ‘voice of science’ or ‘scientific truths’, especially with the emergence of a new disease or the development of new medicines.
Conflicts of Interest: Scientific policymakers and committee members are often appointed by governments and pharmaceutical companies, and bring with them serious conflicts of interest.
Redefinition of Pandemic: In 2010, the WHO redefined the concept of pandemic to be a geographic concern, without taking into account the lethality of the disease.
Origin of SARS-CoV-2: The origin of the virus was attributed to a spontaneous mutation in bats in Wuhan, China, home to a Wuhan Microbiology lab, now known as the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Any talk about the lab as the viral origin was censored and labeled a ‘conspiracy theory’. Discussion about lab origin is now entering mainstream media but is not being confirmed.
RT-PCR and Diagnosis: The WHO established the PCR test as the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19, despite its own inventor’s assertion that it is not suitable for diagnosing.
Asymptomatic Patients and Masks: The WHO defined ‘asymptomatic patients’, as healthy people with positive PCR tests. Face masks were mandated for everyone, despite scientific evidence that masks do not prevent the spread of infection.
Social Distancing and Lockdown created isolation and so called ‘non-essential’ businesses were shutdown. This bankrupted small businesses, increased fear and launched a global economic crisis, while Big Box companies thrived.
Late Diagnosis and Treatment: Health Ministries, guided by the WHO, directed hospitals and medical regulators and mandated stay-at-home guidelines and suggested to only go to the hospital when you could not breathe.
Repurposing Medicines vs Vaccines: Using repurposed medicines, a normal standard in medicine, were prohibited. The official narrative insisted that only vaccines could save humanity. This gave space for the COVID-19 GMO mRNA technology platform to be authorized via EUA.
Vaccine Redefinition: The WHO changed the definition of vaccines so that COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, the GMO mRNA technology platform, fit the definition.
Immunity: The WHO took down their site on natural immunity to drive people to vaccinate.
“Safe and Effective”: Mainstream media & health agencies promoted the jingle ‘safe & effective’ with evidence to the contrary.
Vaccines and Children: Our children have been targeted. They are not a risk group for contracting or spreading the virus.
Digital Passports: This is an infringement on our privacy and freedom.
Pandemic Treaty and New International Health Regulations: This is a WHO takeover of the health of every man and woman on earth. UN member nations are being coerced into accepting a Pandemic Treaty that will make all nations subordinate to the regulations that were approved on June 1, 2024.
To the UN, WEF, WHO ‘Great Reset’ to ‘Build Back Better’
Let’s recreate a health system based on Cures not Dis-Ease
It is our obligation to Act in Honor and Do No Harm
Men and Women have inalienable rights of Life, Travel, Speech, Property and Privacy from the moment of conception to the last breath of Life.
Health autonomy & personal choice and freedom
It is our obligation to unify in a peaceful, thriving global community to guide governments, journalists, doctors, lawyers and representatives of positive social change to collaborate and support individual expression and freedom of choice for mankind. No man has a right to threaten the sovereignty of an individual’s divine existence.
"When fear takes precedence over reason, and authority over inquiry, we risk sacrificing both our freedoms and our wisdom in the name of safety."
"In the end, the best way to predict the future is to create it with wisdom and compassion."
THE SIGNATORIES:
Antonio Jordão (Brazil, MPV-LA)
Joseph Varon (USA, FLCCC)
Carlos Nigro (Brazil, MPV-LA & FLCCC)
Jennifer Hibberd (Canada, CHA, MPV-LA, FLCCC)
Patricia Callisperis (Bolivia, MPV-LA)
Natalia Prego (Spain, MPLV, FLCCC)
Lucy Kerr (Brazil, MPV-LA)
Flavio Cadegiani (Brazil, MPV-LA, FLCCC)
Hector Carvallo (Argentina, MPV-LA)
São Paulo, September 8, 2024
I read this statement, with its simple enumeration of facts, and I am left aghast wondering, how did the world go so self-righteously hysterical?
Thank you brave brothers and sisters. My heart tells me you are carrying the torch of freedom high above the fog of war. You are the clear voice which rings true across the land and seas of this earth, into eternity. You represent millions of us who stand tall, by your side. The truth is your loving sword, shining and bright and strong. A sword who's conviction, goodness, and love for mankind is the antidote to falsehood and lies. But not for the darkness and treachery, are we able to marvel at the greatness of the good you do and the magnificence of your Godly hearts. We are here with you. We support you. Thank you.