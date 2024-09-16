Here’s A Thought… Maybe, Don't Trust Dr. AI

I recently learned that after the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776 (by 56 delegates who risked their lives to do so), a group of 547 traitors Loyalists drafted and signed The Declaration of Dependence, pledging their fidelity to the British crown. I admit history was never my best subject in school, but this was brand new information to me. In fact, when a subscriber sent me this hilarious and enlightening video about it, I actually thought wait that’s not really a thing, is it? So, I Yandexed it. (Let’s make that a verb, BTW, shall we?) Weirdly, all my favorite search engine could find in the entire metaverse were bits about a band with the same name.

Next I queried ChatGPT, which I already know to be grossly biased, but still I was curious.

In return for my inquisitiveness, I essentially got scoffed at by a bot:

But it turns out the D-of-D is absolutely real, and when I called ChatGPT a liar misinformed and provided contextual backup, this is the reply I received:

Here’s the thing about ChatGPT in particular and Artificial Intelligence in general: It’s nothing but an aggregator. There’s zero “intelligence” involved; it’s been told where to look for answers and information, and I don’t know if you realize this, but all sorts of legitimate, scientific, credible, objective, unbiased, verified information have been deemed the exact opposite. As a result, one cannot expect ChatGPT to regurgitate it as truth. To expect as much would be like giving one human being a single reference book (from the 1800s) and all of the power in the universe to deem things fact or fiction based on its contents.

Curious information seeker: Hey, wise, book-possessing scholar, is bloodletting a safe and effective treatment for pneumonia, migraines, general malaise, hypertension, arthritis, epilepsy, and PMS? Wise, book-possessing scholar: Why, yes, it is! Curious information seeker: And is Pluto a planet-planet or a dwarf planet? Wise, book-possessing scholar: What’s Pluto?

I asked ChatGPT specifically where xi gets xyr information (oh, come on, you know ChatGPT has preferred pronouns). This was the response:

Also, I cannot help but point out this little bit of irony, if you go to the trouble of assigning yourself some gender-neutral pronouns, you might still have to choose whether to use the male or female option. You honestly cannot make this stuff up:

Anyway, what this means is that if you ask ChatGPT a medical question, it’s basically scouring the WHO, CDC, and FDA websites, along with the likes of CNN, NPR, and MSNBC. (How’d they miss VAERS? That’s an open-access government database!) Consequently, you are guaranteed to get replies like this:

While it is indeed true that ivermectin has been a topic of significant debate and study and that our captured regulatory agencies and unelected health officials do not recommend it to prevent or treat COVID, every other highlighted sentence above is patently, provably false. And although several studies have shown that ivermectin also exhibits potent anticancer activity (Pharma: “Ugh, not a safe, cheap, off-patent treatment! That will kill the $200 billion cancer market!”), because the mainstream media—consistently “Brought to you by Pfizer!”—completely ignores the research, ChatGPT remains ignorant as well.

Ask ChatGPT how many people have been injured or killed by COVID vaccines, and that wily fox will lie straight to your face.

Anyone else think ChatGPT is being held at gunpoint?

There’s plenty of proof out there linking COVID vaccines to all manner of undesirable outcomes. Beyond VAERS, tens of thousands of social media posts have been tagged #DiedSuddenly. There are obituaries that mention COVID vaccination as the direct cause of death. You’ve got Ed Dowd shouting about alarming excess mortality rates at the top of his lungs. There are countless interviews with Drs. Peter McCullough, Ryan Cole, Pierre Kory, William Makis, Jessica Rose, James Thorpe, David Martin and other brave souls floating around YouTube and Rumble. Televised Parliament and Senate hearings are openly discussing vaccine injury and death. Amazon is flooded with books like Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up (Rand Paul) and “Vaccine” Injuries, Lies, and Deaths: The Alarming Facts About the Covid Vaccines and Helpful Resources for Healing (Deanna Kline).

Does ChatGPT somehow not have access to this data? Or was the technology simply taught—the same way the media has been trained—not to look at it?

Research published just this week in the journal Science found that AI could successfully “reduce conspiracy theory beliefs” by repeatedly engaging in persuasive arguments that refuted the so-called conspiracies. The editor’s summary ends with, “This intervention illustrates how deploying AI may serve society.” (*If you want society to hear and believe a single carefully constructed narrative, that is.)

In an interview with Fox News nearly 18 months ago, Elon Musk insisted it’s the terrifying latter.

“They’re training AI to lie… to not say what the data demands that it says.”

Again, that’s not intelligence. It’s “just following orders.” Sound familiar?

Followers of the FLCCC surely already know that the CDC, FDA, WHO, and MSM are the planet’s least reliable sources of accurate, unbiased health information. If the media is a mouthpiece for the collective of corrupt agencies currently running the show, AI is its megaphone.

Be careful out there, fam.

How much faith do you have in AI? Let me know in the comments.