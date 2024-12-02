Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: Lukewarm support for Trump’s Surgeon General and FDA-CDC leadership picks, Jenna McCarthy is optimistic for RFK’s potential, and Fortune Magazine invents a new way to gorge on Big Pharma’s Vaxx-Ca$h.

A Lukewarm Reception

Jenna’s McCarthy’s Latest (is Right on Time)

The Vaccine Paradox and the Power of Big Pharma

I’ve written extensively about the power of Big Pharma, but it never ceases to amaze me. — Filipe Rafaeli

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the past four years, it’s the absolutely colossal influence this industry wields. To give you an idea, here are some facts: Big Pharma boasts the largest lobbying machine in the world. Recently, the BMJ – British Medical Journal published an article stating, in no uncertain terms, that “evidence-based medicine” is nothing more than an illusion. In the article, the authors explain how the pharmaceutical industry, in pursuit of profit, corrupts governments, much of academia, scientific journals, and research while persecuting its critics.

READ MORE

Injured by a COVID-19 Shot?

Complete the VITAE survey : geni.us/VITAE

mRNA and Ai - A Match Made at Heaven’s Gate ?

Fortune Magazine gorges on Big Pharma’s Vaxx-Ca$h with this shameless ‘advatorial;’ cheerleading Moderna’s embrace of artificial intelligence.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, envisions AI as a game changer for the company’s ambitious product pipeline. In a conversation with Susie Gharib, senior special correspondent at Fortune, Bancel discusses the importance of embedding AI throughout the organization.

Implementing AI use cases across our value chain, from research to commercialization, allows us to optimize at every step and advance the efficiency at which we can bring mRNA medicines to market,” he says.

In our constitutionally protected 1st Amendment viewpoint, Mr. Bancel’s fantasy merger of mRNA and Ai is as creepy and unfortunate as the Marshall Applewhite-inspired wardrobe.

She Was Given Remdisivir for 4 Days Before Being Allowed to Leave the Hospital

After being hospitalized with COVID and unexpectedly given remdesivir, her family pushed for her to be discharged. With support from ‘Doctors Without Borders’, she was released, though very weak. The family then turned to the FLCCC protocol, which was crucial to her recovery. This MyStory highlights the importance of patient advocacy and informed decisions in hospital settings.

WATCH VIDEO

Meet Me in Atlanta for FLCCC’s 4th Conference

Join us for our upcoming conference in Atlanta, GA from April 4-6, 2025.

Get ready for two and half days of learning, networking, and growing as part of an informed community where the vision for a better tomorrow comes together through advocacy, clinical research, and education.

LEARN MORE

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

JOIN US

Thank You For Reading

As always, we’re glad to have you with us. The battle for Honest Medicine rages on!

Here’s how you can help