That’s the truth from Dr. Casey Means in tonight’s opening video

So are you in the 50%? Or close?

If you are, or you know someone who is, then please don’t miss tonight’s webinar.

Your host is Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer FLCCC Alliance and his special guest is Dr. Kristina Carman, senior fellow, nutritional and holistic health.

Tonight it’s all about, “Managing Type 2 Diabetes”. It’s time for you, for all of us, to learn a bunch of practical “Simple Steps To Better Health”.

Dr. Varon will be presenting his overview of ‘Yogurt and Diabetes Mellitus.’

Your blood-sugar is critical to our overall health and Dr. Carman has a great presentation tonight to help you learn all about maintaining a healthy gut-blood sugar connection.

In his blog from September 2022 (how time flies!), Dr. Paul Marik, chief scientific officer, FLCCC Alliance, started with this line:

“They say you are what you eat. If so, then the average American is about 50% carbohydrates and 35% polyunsaturated fats.”

Dr. Marik ended the blog with:

“People will tell you type 2 diabetes is a progressive, incurable disease. In my case, that proved to be a big, fat lie.”

Two years on, it still is undoubtedly a big fat lie. But are you doing all you can to maintain your own healthy gut-blood sugar connection?

Join us tonight at 7pm EDT.

If you prefer the Rumble Livestream, here’s your link for tonight’s Rumble Livestream link.

And tonight you can also join us on our new X Livestream. Our X is here. (We can’t give a link early, unfortunately.)

If you prefer Zoom, but your Zoom reminder hasn’t arrived, please re-register with your same original email here. And you’ll get your Zoom link immediately.

Join us tonight at 7pm EDT to find out. See you there.