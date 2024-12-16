This Week: HHS Secretary Xavier Bacerra extended the PREP Act until 2029 while politicians and pundits almost agreed that 'violence is never the answer*’

Parthian Shot & Parting Gift — Departing HHS Sec. Bacerra Re-ups PREP Act Until 2029

On December 11, 2024, Secretary Becerra signed the 12th amendment to the declaration under the PREP Act for COVID-19 Medical Countermeasures. The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full.

VT High Court Rules PREP Act ‘Immunity’ Tops Informed Parental Consent

A Vermont family whose 6-year-old son was vaccinated with an experimental Covid-19 intervention against the family’s wishes has appealed a Vermont Supreme Court ruling. The Vermont court had ruled that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) prohibits such claims, granting immunity to school and government personnel when they mandate vaccinations.

How did gaps in treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic contribute to prolonged hospital stays, septic shock, and increased mortality? FLCCC co-founders Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Paul Marik, along with FLCCC Senior Fellow and co-founder Dr. Jose Iglesias discuss findings presented at the 2024 CHEST conference.

The Good New is…

“This is how grassroots works. You be bold, you stand up, you do something right – and others will follow… The good news is, those [COVID-19] shots are banned in one health district in America.” – Dr. Ryan Cole

Recently, the Southwest District Health Board in Idaho became the first health district in the U.S. to ban COVID-19 shots. FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole discusses this groundbreaking ruling.

“We Have to Find Out”

On NBC’s Meet the Press, President-elect Donald Trump says it’s time to “find out” about “some” vaccines. “I think certain vaccines are incredible but maybe some aren’t. And if they aren’t, we have to find out”

Wild with Nuance — How Healthcare CEO’s Murder has become a ‘Moral Inversion’

There is no way to normalize violence against one specific group of people without also, in effect, normalizing violence against any group of people. — Mike Solana, Pirate Wires

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About 5th-Gen Warfare* (but were afraid to ask)

Apologies to Dr. David Reuben, and thanks to Dr. Robert Malone for The Psywar Glossary. Read up. You can’t say you weren’t warned.

