WikiLeaks exposes the extensive USAID-Internews propaganda network used against COVID 'misinformation'.
Like Rats from the Sinking Censor-ship
WikiLeaks Exposes USAID-Internews Network Censorship Psyop, Paid for by U.S. Taxpayers, and Deployed Against U.S. Taxpayers
In addition to propping up far-left corporate media outlets like Politico and the BBC with taxpayer funds, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funneled half a billion dollars to a secretive non-governmental organization operating a global news propaganda matrix.
The ‘Blob’ Ain’t Dead Yet
Kudos to Dr. Meryl Nass for pointing out that ‘The Blob’ (i.e. the U.S. Deep State, NOT this 1958 Drive-in classic) did not perfectively disappear on January 20th, but is more determined than ever to ride its Bird Flu losing trade all the way to zero. Sheesh.
Instead of doubling down on this horribly timed throwback to 2021, Blobbies should read-the-room, write-off the sunk costs then adopt basic risk-management principles:
Never split 10s (at Blackjack)
Never deploy the same strategy twice
Always leave your opponent (and yourself) a way out
Jenna McCarthy: ‘Safety’ isn’t Safe
Once upon a time, ‘safety’ was about avoiding real danger. Now, ‘safety' has simply become a polite way of saying 'shut up and comply.'
AI and mRNA: What You Need to Know
The mRNA platform isn’t going away, and with the rise of AI technology in healthcare, things are evolving faster than ever. What does this mean for you? IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole hosts a critical discussion on AI, mRNA, bird flu, nutrition, and more with special guest Dr. Lynn Fynn, a retired infectious disease specialist and clinical researcher. Together, they reveal the risks and promises of these technologies.
The BBC's so far left that the state broadcaster (presumably Americans believe the UK is a socialist country, a hilarious proposition if it were not so blatantly and cruelly wrong) actively participated in the effort to derail a genuine socialist's leadership of the Labour Party (Jeremy Corbyn). I am more or less on the same page as American libertarians and those disgusted as well as astonished by the "Democrats"'s warmongering, authoritarianism, censorship, utter cynicism and dishonesty, and was pleased Trump won, and delighted by the action being taken against these agencies, which have been doing so much damage as well as spending Americans' dollars, but I'm increasingly fed up with the major category error that blames the "far-left" for all our woes. If you mean imitating the authoritarianism of the CCP, for example, you have a point, but the Democrats and most of their supporters are run of the mill neoliberals, now with the added "value" of neoconservativism. I'd be interested to know how the hell that is far-left.
No more mRNA in humans? Sounds GREAT!
But what about adding animals and livestock to that Legislation?
Bill Gates KNOWS by now - that people don't want to inject his toxic slurry into themselves or their babies... So he's found a work-around, by pushing the shots onto Big Ag - like the corporate pork and beef producers. The animals are voiceless and vulnerable like the babies were... And he knows, that eventually, those nano-slurry components will get to the guts Americans, where their size will allow them to be easily absorbed - in a way that most Americans will NEVER SUSPECT.
Let's just pre-emptively say "no" - to these mRNA 'vaxxines' being used in anything that's going into the food supply, whether animal, vegetable, or mineral.