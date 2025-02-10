This Week: WikiLeaks exposes the extensive USAID-Internews propaganda network used against COVID 'misinformation'.

Like Rats from the Sinking Censor-ship

WikiLeaks Exposes USAID-Internews Network Censorship Psyop, Paid for by U.S. Taxpayers, and Deployed Against U.S. Taxpayers

In addition to propping up far-left corporate media outlets like Politico and the BBC with taxpayer funds, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funneled half a billion dollars to a secretive non-governmental organization operating a global news propaganda matrix.

The ‘Blob’ Ain’t Dead Yet

Kudos to Dr. Meryl Nass for pointing out that ‘The Blob’ (i.e. the U.S. Deep State, NOT this 1958 Drive-in classic) did not perfectively disappear on January 20th, but is more determined than ever to ride its Bird Flu losing trade all the way to zero. Sheesh.

Instead of doubling down on this horribly timed throwback to 2021, Blobbies should read-the-room, write-off the sunk costs then adopt basic risk-management principles:

Never split 10s (at Blackjack) Never deploy the same strategy twice Always leave your opponent (and yourself) a way out

Jenna McCarthy: ‘Safety’ isn’t Safe

Once upon a time, ‘safety’ was about avoiding real danger. Now, ‘safety' has simply become a polite way of saying 'shut up and comply.'

Early Bird Tickets Now Available for 2025 IMA Educational Conference

Join Us for the 2025 Independent Medical Alliance Conference – April 4-6 in Atlanta, GA! Be part of the movement to restore integrity and transparency in healthcare at the Independent Medical Alliance 2025 Conference (formerly FLCCC). Join leading medical professionals, health advocates, and engaged citizens for an eye-opening and empowering event that will Redefine Health and the future of medicine.

AI and mRNA: What You Need to Know

The mRNA platform isn’t going away, and with the rise of AI technology in healthcare, things are evolving faster than ever. What does this mean for you? IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole hosts a critical discussion on AI, mRNA, bird flu, nutrition, and more with special guest Dr. Lynn Fynn, a retired infectious disease specialist and clinical researcher. Together, they reveal the risks and promises of these technologies.

IMA Senior Fellows Advocate for mRNA Ban in Montana

Achieve Optimal Immunity

Discover how nutrition impacts your immune system. Explore the role of essential micronutrients in strengthening immunity and supporting immune cells for better health.

