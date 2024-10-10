In the hallowed halls of medicine, where life and death dance a delicate cotillion, there exists a shadow seldom spoken of: the suicide of doctors. This essay isn't a statistical analysis or a call to action; it's a lament, a heartfelt reflection on the lives of those who, paradoxically, save lives while silently suffering.

Doctors are often idolized as superheroes, impervious to the very vulnerabilities they treat in others.

Yet, behind the white coats and stethoscopes, there beats a heart as fragile as any. The medical profession, with its relentless demand for perfection, often leaves little room for personal faltering. Here's where the story begins to unravel, in the quiet corners of a physician's mind where despair might grow unchecked.

The narrative of a doctor's suicide is woven with threads of pressure, burnout, and isolation. The pressure to perform, to never err, is a silent killer. Each mistake, each patient lost, becomes a scar, not just on the record but on the soul. Burnout, a term so clinically discussed, is in reality, a smoldering fire that consumes slowly but surely. And isolation? In a field where empathy is taught but often self-care is neglected, loneliness becomes the doctor's unwanted companion.

Consider the story of a young resident, brilliant, yet overwhelmed by the system's expectations. The sleepless nights, the endless shifts, the constant fear of missing something critical. His suicide was a shock, but for those who knew him intimately, it was the culmination of a battle fought in silence. His note, if there was one, might have echoed the sentiment, "The things that make me happy no longer outweigh the things that make me sad."

Then there's the story of a seasoned surgeon, whose hands have saved countless lives but could not save her from her own despair. Her colleagues might speak of her brilliance, her patients of her kindness, but none knew the depth of her solitude or the weight of her unspoken burdens. Her loss left a void, not just in the medical community but in the hearts of those who knew her as more than a doctor.

These stories, while unique in their details, share a common tragedy: the inability to reach out, to admit vulnerability. The medical culture, which prides itself on resilience, often misses the mark when it comes to mental health. Doctors are expected to heal, but who heals the healer when the healer is broken?

This essay, then, serves as both a eulogy and a wake-up call.

For every doctor who has felt the unbearable weight of their profession, for every life lost to this silent epidemic, there's a need for change. It's about creating an environment where mental health is as routinely checked as physical health, where asking for help is not seen as weakness but as strength, where the healing of the healer is as prioritized as the healing of the patient.

To those in the medical profession, remember, your life's worth is not measured solely by the lives you save but by the life you lead. Reach out, seek help, be vulnerable. Your story doesn't have to end in tragedy; it can be a testament to resilience, not just in medicine but in life.

On a personal note…

We have recently lost one of our own. A wonderful soul, a fearless warrior, a lioness defender of the truth and a gentle mother that wiped many of our tears. Many of us are asking ourselves if we have failed her. How did we miss her cries? What could have we done? I don’t have answer to those questions yet, but I find peace in knowing that she is watching us for above. We may have lost the earthly star, but have gained a heavenly one which is shining the light for us here on earth. I still hear her laughter and her words encouraging me to go on. I know that her spirit will continue guiding me and others, and her light will shine bright for generations to come.

In memoriam, Dr. Jackie Stone 1965-2024