This week: Brazil continues its censorious ways and extends the Orwellian clampdown on freedom of speech, but FLCCC Founders, Fellows, and Friends refuse to comply.
Medical Censorship in Brazil (and beyond)
Fresh off their visit to the 3rd Annual World Medical Congress for Life, Dr. Joseph Varon and FLCCC Senior Fellows, Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd and Dr. Carlos Nigro shed light on the growing issue of medical censorship in Brazil (and beyond).
Brazilian Journalist Punches Back
Brazilian journalist Filipe Rafaeli shared his thoughts on the current censorship struggle and why Brazil is the only country in the world mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years.
Free Dr. Reiner Füellmich
The international human rights community is demanding the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich, a lawyer and prominent critic of COVID-19 measures, who has been incarcerated since October 2023.
FL Surgeon General Calls Out CDC for “Gaslighting Americans with New, Unproven COVID-19 Boosters”
VAXXED III Documentary Opens This Week!
From Children’s Health Defense, VAXXED III opens this week at various theaters across the U.S.. Look for appearances by FLCCC Alliance Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik and FLCCC Alliance President Emeritus Dr. Pierre Kory.
FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman Releases Latest Guide in Series on Women’s Health
FLCCC Tools and Guides and Dr. Kristina Carman recently published the latest guide in the series on Women’s Health. Dr. Carman shares more about ‘The Menstrual Blueprint’ with a short video.
Medical censorship is particularly damaging because it impedes the free flow of scientific information, which is essential for advancing knowledge and improving medical practices.
Limiting the ability of physicians to communicate our observations and discoveries hinders scientific progress and puts the health of populations at risk.
Censorship affects social cohesion and cultural diversity.
Censorship limits self-expression and access to diverse information, which is crucial for personal development and mental health.
Freedom of expression is an essential human right, enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
