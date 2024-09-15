Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: Brazil continues its censorious ways and extends the Orwellian clampdown on freedom of speech, but FLCCC Founders, Fellows, and Friends refuse to comply.

Medical Censorship in Brazil (and beyond)

Fresh off their visit to the 3rd Annual World Medical Congress for Life, Dr. Joseph Varon and FLCCC Senior Fellows, Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd and Dr. Carlos Nigro shed light on the growing issue of medical censorship in Brazil (and beyond).

Brazilian Journalist Punches Back

Brazilian journalist Filipe Rafaeli shared his thoughts on the current censorship struggle and why Brazil is the only country in the world mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Free Dr. Reiner Füellmich

The international human rights community is demanding the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich, a lawyer and prominent critic of COVID-19 measures, who has been incarcerated since October 2023.

FL Surgeon General Calls Out CDC for “Gaslighting Americans with New, Unproven COVID-19 Boosters”

VAXXED III Documentary Opens This Week!

From Children’s Health Defense, VAXXED III opens this week at various theaters across the U.S.. Look for appearances by FLCCC Alliance Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik and FLCCC Alliance President Emeritus Dr. Pierre Kory.

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman Releases Latest Guide in Series on Women’s Health

FLCCC Tools and Guides and Dr. Kristina Carman recently published the latest guide in the series on Women’s Health. Dr. Carman shares more about ‘The Menstrual Blueprint’ with a short video.

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

