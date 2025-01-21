FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement from the Independent Medical Alliance, Formerly FLCCC Alliance, on the U.S. Withdrawal from the World Health Organization

(Washington, DC) – Below is the statement from Lynne Kristensen, spokesperson for the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly the FLCCC Alliance, in response to the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization.

President Trump’s historic withdrawal from the World Health Organization marks a pivotal step toward prioritizing accountability and transparency in global health policy.

The WHO had little to do with world health and a whole lot to do with enriching its leaders with U.S. tax dollars while issuing pro-drug industry dictates with little grounding in fact. Its misguided policies during the pandemic exposed the dangers of groupthink, costing countless lives and eroding public trust.

This decision underscores the urgent need for Honest Medicine—driven by science, truth, and courageous public servants who prioritize people over politics. The future of healthcare depends on leaders willing to challenge broken systems and forge a path toward trust, integrity, and real solutions.

