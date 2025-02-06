Subject:🚨 Take Action: Help Shape the 2025 USDA Dietary Guidelines!

Time is running out! The 2025 USDA Dietary Guidelines will shape the future of nutrition in America—including school lunches and federal health programs. This is your chance to make a difference in the fight against our nation’s chronic health crisis.

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD

The new guidelines should emphasize cutting down on ultra-processed foods, promoting more nutrient-dense meals, and eliminating food additives banned in other countries. Your voice is crucial to ensuring they prioritize real health solutions and address our nation’s chronic health epidemic.

⏳ Deadline: February 10, 2025 – Submit your public comment now!

Your input can drive policies that help Americans lead healthier, longer lives. Don’t let this opportunity pass—take action today!

👉 Submit your comment now at Regulations.gov

Together, we can advocate for a healthier future!

Independent Medical Alliance