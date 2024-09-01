Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: France charges Telegram founder for not spying, Brazil bans X for not censoring, Facebook apologizes for doing both, and the NSA launches a branded podcast to fight disinformation.

X’d Out! — Brazil Shutters Social Media Giant

Alexandre de Moraes is an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge. —Elon Musk

Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents. These enemies include a duly elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl, among others. When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment.

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo Explains Brazil Censorship of X

Billionaire Tech Bros Hang Together (fear hanging separately)

“A message so insane would have been unthinkable a year ago.” Pirate Wires editor Mike Solana

Solana has previously suggested reconsidering your contribution to the area’s tourism-dependent economies — or live in fear that a social media opponent will alert EU authorities to your 2013 posts just as you touch down on that next vacation to the “crumbling museum” of Europe.

Sorry, Not Sorry?

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg pens letter to U.S. House Judiciary Committee apologizing for giving in to pressure from the Biden administration and censoring COVID-19 news. Good to know that if Zuck had it to do over he’d probably choose constitutionally protected freedom of speech over bureaucratic-initiated propaganda.

Read Mark Zuckerberg’s Letter to U.S. House Judiciary Committee

RFK Jr. Welcomes Zuckerberg to the Society of Crazed Conspiracy Theorists

Brownstone Institute on the New Wave of Censorship

Telegram’s billionaire CEO Pavel Durov has been arrested in France. It’s all part of the goal of codifying a global surveillance state.

NSA Launches Branded Podcast

“There comes a time that a piano realizes that it has not written a concerto.”

What’s the NSA to do now that so many understudies are grabbing the spotlight and performing 5th Generation Warfare pro bono? Launch a new NSA-branded podcast to remind everyone exactly who started and perfected the disinfo game. Of course.

The NSA's "No Such Podcast" will interview agency experts in a bid to raise its public profile.

Censorship is Action — After 26 Years, When She Challenged the Shots, Daphne’s Hospital Called Her “Unhinged”

Daphne had built a successful practice with a long-term partner and friend. Things were going well. Then COVID hit. The hospital and her long-term partner ousted her. But she fought back.

