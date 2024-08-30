Join FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Jessica Rose as they explore the startling findings from recent studies on vaccine-related deaths. Dr. Rose’s research shows a dramatic increase in autopsies linked to adverse events following COVID-19 vaccinations compared to Influenza vaccines, with a significant number of cases involving cardiovascular issues such as myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and pulmonary embolism.

What Do COVID Vaccine Autopsy Reports Show?

"If you were at all looking at the data, pharmacovigilance data or case report data or data published in the peer-reviewed literature, you're starting to notice the snowball getting bigger with regard to the safety profile of the COVID-19 injectable products." - Dr. Jessica Rose

At this point, there is no doubt that mRNA COVID-19 injections have caused significant harm. They've impacted heart health in children, contributed to excess deaths worldwide, and have been wrongly labeled as safe and effective even for protected groups like pregnant women. There is a growing list of studies that highlight the harm caused by COVID-19 vaccines, many of which rely on publicly available data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). With new research and analysis, the picture of vaccine safety is becoming clearer—and more concerning.

In this webinar, FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Jessica Rose explored the startling findings from recent studies on vaccine-related deaths. Dr. Rose's research shows a dramatic increase in autopsies linked to adverse events following COVID-19 vaccinations compared to influenza vaccines, with a significant number of cases involving cardiovascular issues such as myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and pulmonary embolism. She noted:

“There was actually a 1,714% increase in absolute count of autopsies in VAERS when comparing the influenza vaccine to the COVID-19 injectable product reports. But there was a 77.6% decrease in the rate of autopsy reporting in the context of deaths.”

The number of autopsy cases in VAERS serves as further proof that COVID-19 vaccine-induced death is reality, not fantasy. A systematic review of the data reveals a clear link to many adverse events, including heart failure, heart disease, and myocarditis following the COVID injections. As Dr. Rose plainly points out:

"People shouldn't be dying in large numbers or excessive numbers that would never have been accepted before the COVID era, at the hands of therapeutic that's supposed to save them from death."

Experts like Dr. Rose and Dr. Cole are steadfast in their determination to expose a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. Dr. Rose has devoted much of her time to this subject on her popular Substack channel, publishing a version of her own autopsy study there. In this grim yet vital conversation, we'll dive deep into yet another source of data linking COVID "vaccination" and death.

What Happened with Autopsy Reports in The Era of COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Dr. Rose is a leading researcher in vaccine-related adverse events. A recent paper by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. William Makis caught her eye and inspired her to look deeper into the autopsy data in deaths after COVID-19 vaccination.

In this important FLCCC webinar, Dr. Rose presents a compelling analysis of her findings, looking primarily at VAERS data. She found there was a significant surge in autopsy cases linked to COVID-19 vaccinations, revealing a much higher count of autopsies than seen with other vaccines, such as the influenza shot. This sharp increase in numbers suggests that COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with more severe adverse effects, particularly concerning cardiovascular health and unexpected death.

However, Dr. Rose also brought attention to a concerning discrepancy: while the absolute number of autopsies increased, the rate of autopsy reporting in relation to deaths dropped significantly. “Even though there are far more deaths overall associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, the percentage of those deaths that were investigated through autopsies is significantly lower,” she noted. This discrepancy suggests potential underreporting and a lack of thorough investigation into vaccine-related fatalities.

Dr. Ryan Cole added crucial context to these findings, underscoring the essential role of autopsies in establishing causes of death. He questioned the rationale behind discouraging autopsies during the pandemic, often attributed to concerns over contamination and the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE). “Every autopsy suite is equipped with the necessary PPE, and we've been conducting autopsies safely for decades,” Cole stated, emphasizing that these justifications do not align with standard medical practices.

Autopsies Reveal the True Impact of COVID-19 Vaccines

"There's something really different about the COVID-19 products, it was almost like, no matter how much of a signal you see for any adverse event, there was no way these things were going to get pulled from the market." - Dr. Jessica Rose

People like Dr. Rose and Dr. Cole have been shouting from the rooftop about the many safety issues with the COVID-19 mRNA injections. Yet, the CDC and the NIH continue to recommend these products with great enthusiasm, suggesting that babies, pregnant women, and everyone in between should take the shots regularly.

Autopsy data is just one more way to prove SARS-CoV-2 vaccination has never been a good idea for any age group. Dr. Rose emphasizes, “If you are allowed to do an autopsy on a body... you would actually find a cause of death.” However, she pointed out that many autopsies have been either discouraged or underreported, especially when the results might implicate the vaccines. This lack of transparency is concerning, especially given the marked increase in autopsy findings revealing cardiovascular complications.

Autopsies remain the gold standard for determining causes of death, especially when the cause is not immediately apparent. In the context of COVID-19 vaccinations, their role becomes even more critical. Yet, as both Dr. Rose and Dr. Cole highlighted, there has been a marked resistance to conducting autopsies on individuals who died following vaccination. This resistance is troubling, particularly when considering Dr. Rose's findings of an increased prevalence of cardiovascular issues among the vaccinated.

Myocarditis and Other Cardiovascular Findings

One of the most alarming revelations from recent autopsy reports is the frequent occurrence of myocarditis—an inflammation of the heart muscle—among individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Rose observed, “There are a lot of deaths... that don't really have another explanation other than the shots.” These autopsies have often shown myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and pulmonary embolism as common causes of death among the vaccinated, suggesting a potential causal link between the COVID-19 vaccines and these severe cardiovascular issues.

Dr. Rose also noted that myocarditis, in particular, has become a widely recognized term associated with COVID-19 vaccines. Even the CDC has acknowledged the risk, listing myocarditis as a potential adverse effect on the product inserts. “What's more disturbing,” Dr. Rose continued, “is that we cannot fully understand the extent of these risks because many potential cases remain unexplored due to the lack of autopsies.”

This reality becomes even more stark when you compare VAERS data from the COVID-19 mRNA injections to the flu shot. "If you look at the total number of adverse event types in flu shots in comparison to the COVID shots, there's 6.2 times difference, meaning there are 6.2 times more adverse event 'types' being reported in the COVID shots." In other words, not only are there more total adverse events with the COVID injections, but there are 6 times more types of adverse events.

Simply put: With the COVID injections, more things can go wrong more often at a scale never seen before in any other medical product on the market ever.

"No Off Switch" The Unpredictable Nature of mRNA Injections

Dr. Rose also highlighted one of the most troubling aspects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: their unpredictable nature. “There’s no off switch... we have no way to quantify a dose,” she explained. Unlike traditional vaccines, which involve a controlled dose of a protein with an adjuvant, mRNA vaccines introduce a genetic code that can lead to varying levels of protein production within the body. This lack of control could be contributing to the wide range of adverse effects, from mild symptoms to severe, life-threatening conditions.

Dr. Rose elaborated on the complexity of the mRNA vaccine mechanism:

“The lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA can travel throughout the body, potentially reaching the brain, heart, and other vital organs. This unpredictability means we don’t know where these nanoparticles will settle or how much spike protein they will produce. There’s literally no off switch.”

Dr. Cole echoed this sentiment, adding, “The body’s immune response to these foreign proteins could trigger autoimmune reactions, leading to long-term health complications.” He explained that the immune system is programmed to destroy any cell presenting foreign proteins, which could inadvertently lead to the destruction of healthy cells in various organs.

The Need for Transparent Research and Public Awareness

"I think the governments are starting to wake up in some parts of the world. That's what gives me hope." - Dr. Ryan Cole

The findings presented by Dr. Rose and Dr. Cole strongly suggest a need for a comprehensive reassessment of the safety profile of COVID-19 vaccines. It is crucial for public health officials to address these findings with urgency and conduct further research to fully understand the implications of these vaccines on public health. Transparent research and public awareness are essential as we move forward. Individuals must have access to accurate information about the potential risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccines to make informed decisions about their health.

