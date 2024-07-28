Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: The time for Honest Medicine is now, the world celebrates ivermectin day, the Hope Accord inspires action, and the COVID coverups continue to pile up.

The Time For Honest Medicine™ is Now

At FLCCC’s 2024 Conference in Arizona, we renewed our commitment to “Honest Medicine.” This idea comes from our mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship, and we’ve been working hard to make it happen!

Honest Medicine is what the world has been missing. Imagine if we had it over the last four years. How many lives could have been saved with ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other repurposed drugs? How much healthier would we all be if doctors could tell the truth?

The key to health is Honest Medicine. Click the link below to learn more about what it means to the FLCCC Alliance and to you.

World Ivermectin Day Was July 27!

Ivermectin, despite all the media malignment, continues to amaze as a bona fide wonder drug. Our friends at the World Council for Health have taken up the cause of spreading the word about this marvelous medicine on Ivermectin Day!

Check out the links below to catch up!

The Hope Accord: A Call To End COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

Have you heard about The Hope Accord? Tune into the FLCCC Weekly Webinar to learn about this vital initiative. Our host Dr. Kat Lindley is joined by Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Jackie Stone, and Dr. Tim Kelly, one of the original founders of The Hope Accord.

Together, they will explore the urgent need to re-evaluate all COVID-19 vaccines, the support required for those affected by adverse events, and the ethical principles that must guide our medical practices.

More & More Proof of a COVID Coverup

How do you get access to over one million unredacted American death certificates? You just have to ask for them! This is what engineer John Beaudoin Sr did, and since then he has been analysing the data, cross-referencing it with VAERS data on Covid injection adverse effects, and scanning public obituaries in search of the real truth.

What he has discovered is irrefutable evidence of the biggest fraud of all time. How did the US Department of Public Health ensure that so many accidental deaths were recorded as ‘Covid deaths’, with many more vaccine deaths simply covered up as ‘Covid deaths’?

UK Column Interview with John Beaudoin about the irrefutable evidence of a coverup.

READ NOW: Irrefutable Evidence with John Beaudoin—Part 1

But wait, there’s more! Hacked Dutch government data reveals a massive cover-up of vaccine injuries across the EU, Redacted news talks to Dutch Freedom Fighters Wybren van Haga, Wouter Aukema, and Anne Merel Kloosterman.

WATCH NOW: Redacted on Twitter / X

PREP Act Declared for Bird Flu

Robert Kennedy Jr. knows better than most about the dangers of the PREP act. It looks like our health agencies are up to their old tricks again!

“HHS Secretary Becerra just issued a PREP Act declaration for bird flu. This allows the FDA Commissioner to issue EUAs for bird flu vaccines, with no liability. The US government has ordered 4.8 million doses of bird flu from the CSL Sequirus company, produced in dog kidney cells and using a dangerous squalene-containing adjuvant… Why would you need this vaccine, unless you expected a much more virulent virus to appear which had mysteriously gained the ability to spread between humans?”

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

