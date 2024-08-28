Tonight! COVID Shot Autopsies vs Flu Autopsies. What does VAERS say?
Dr. Jessica Rose went deep data mining into the Vaccine Adverse Events Reports System (VAERS) data. She found adverse events gold. Join us as she presents her findings tonight at 7pm EDT.
FLCCC Senior Fellows ask the big questions…again.
Dr. Jessica Rose has a Substack here about her paper being discussed tonight.
Here’s a snippet
“Despite the fact that there is a 1,714% increase in absolute count of autopsies in VAERS when comparing Influenza vaccine to COVID-19 injectable product reports, there is a 77.6% decrease in the rate of autopsy reporting in the context of deaths. This is quite a remarkable finding and begs the question: Why weren’t more autopsies ordered in the context of individuals who died within temporal proximity to being administered a COVID-19 injectable product?”
Exactly! Why weren’t more autopsies ordered?
If you listen and watch closely tonight…
…you may just hear Dr. Ryan Cole say, “So it was basically the words of a few people in government that said, Don't do this.”
So why were the number of autopsies requested down?
And what other truths did Dr. Rose uncover?
As she shared in her Substack about her paper, “It gets very depressing toward the end and my discussion is not complete.”
So brace yourself, it’s going to be an uncomfortable discussion. But we don’t shy away from the truth. It does set us free. Free to think. Free to prepare, and above all, free to question.
Tonight, back again and hosting is the ever insightful Dr. Ryan Cole, senior fellow, pathology. Our special guest, is the irrepressible Dr. Jessica Rose, senior fellow, computational biology.
If you prefer the Rumble Livestream, here’s your link for tonight’s Rumble Livestream link.
If you prefer Zoom, but your Zoom reminder hasn’t arrived, please re-register with your same original email here. And you’ll get your Zoom link immediately.
Join us at 7pm EDT. We really look forward to seeing you there.
I won't be able to ZOOM; but hope there will be a published paper of her findings. Please!