We need your help ASAP by signing this letter supporting RFK Jr.’s nomination to Health and Human Services Secretary.

We can make historic change to America’s healthcare system. But RFK Jr.’s enemies are mobilizing.

We must act now. Kennedy’s hearings are this week, and the vote will take place shortly after that.

We’ll deliver this letter to every single U.S. Senator, urging them to support real reform.

We need your voice. Take just a minute now to sign this letter.

Americans demand a serious and frank discussion about the state of healthcare in our nation. That’s why we strongly support the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services and as the change-agent that our country desperately needs.

RFK Jr. is asking the tough questions that make the establishment nervous.

For too long, we’ve thrown trillions of dollars annually into a healthcare system that comes in dead-last among industrialized nations, even though it’s the single largest and fastest-growing component of our nation’s GDP (currently approximately 20%). Yet, few have been brave enough to even question the powerful special interests that dominate our nation’s healthcare.

Consider that six out of ten adults in America are now living with a chronic illness. This number was just two percent when RFK Jr.’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, served in the White House.

Moreover, seventy-four percent of American adults are considered overweight or obese, and seventy-seven percent of America’s youth are too unhealthy to qualify for a physically demanding job like serving in the US armed forces.

For many of us, the establishment’s COVID-19 response was the last straw. Why was discussion and debate among qualified scientists and medical professionals obstructed and censored? Why were accomplished virologists and others canceled when they stood against the rush to close schools, lock down citizens, and enforce an experimental gene therapy with no avenue for recompense in the event of injury or death?

In fact, this stampede of COVID-19 failures by US healthcare agencies is forever a disgrace on what was once the gold standard in research and public trust.

Every healthcare professional should welcome a robust discussion and examination of our healthcare system. But, as we saw during COVID, drug companies and other conflicted parties have far too much influence over our health institutions and far too much power to censor anyone who questioned the efficacy of various medical interventions, or who wanted to explore cost-effective and life-saving alternative treatments. Such censorship violates every tenet of true science-based healthcare.

That’s why we’re hopeful for the reforms that RFK Jr. wants to implement, including full data transparency about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and other medical interventions, as well as fostering a robust discussion about nutrition, healthy lifestyles, the over-medication of our children, and other important topics that have been previously off-limits.

RFK Jr.’s unwavering commitment to full transparency has motivated powerful enemies. These big money special interest groups opposing RFK Jr.’s nomination are literally the poster children for the status quo and profits over patients. They’ve spent decades and tens of millions of dollars establishing their influence throughout the halls of healthcare institutions and political power. And they’ve reaped hundreds of billions of dollars as a result, while the health of our citizens has deteriorated to crisis levels.

Americans deserve better. Now is the time to make sweeping changes that restore full transparency, widespread trust, and patient-centered treatment back to our healthcare system.

Please join us in our strong support of RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary