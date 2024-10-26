Full Video

“The V-safe data shows that at least 18 million have suffered from vaccine injury. So although people want to brush this under the carpet and blame the patient, this is a really serious disorder which is exceedingly common. And it’s about time that our politicians, our lawmakers, our administrators woke up to this humanitarian disaster.”—Dr. Paul Marik

With millions across the nation affected by COVID-19 injections, the issue of vaccine injury can no longer be ignored. Discussions about these injuries are emerging in more spaces, including platforms like YouTube—where, until recently, even a mention of adverse events could result in a channel being shut down.

This makes Vaccine Injury Awareness Month in October all the more essential—a time to acknowledge and support those who have suffered serious reactions to vaccines. While immunization is widely regarded as a key public health measure, the reality is that many individuals have experienced severe vaccine injuries, testing the prevailing narrative around vaccine safety.

In this webinar, we explored the deeply personal stories of three individuals profoundly affected by vaccine-related injuries: Doug Cameron, Cody, and Dr. Elise Meikem. To unpack these complexities, we brought in two vaccine injury warriors: Dr. Joel Wallskog and Brianne Dressen from React19. After becoming vaccine injured themselves, they founded React19 to help others like them overcome their condition.

“These people are really in dire straits. They can’t work. Oftentimes, healthcare insurance is directly tied to your employment. So these people are really desperate.”—Dr. Joel Wallskog

The plight of the vaccine injured is a pressing issue that demands attention. It’s time to shed light on their stories, the systemic hurdles they face in seeking compensation, and how organizations like React19 are stepping in to help.

The Vaccine Injured Are Real People

Vaccine injuries can affect anyone—regardless of age, profession, or background. The following stories highlight the human faces behind the statistics and emphasize the urgent need for awareness and action.

Doug Cameron’s Story

Doug Cameron, a 64-year-old from Idaho, was a healthy and active individual before receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at work on April 5, 2021. Shortly after vaccination, he began experiencing severe side effects.

“I started experiencing side effects I believe were related to the shot, and over the next few days, my symptoms worsened. It became alarming, so I went to the emergency room and explained I had gotten the shot. Blood work and an MRI were done, and three days after that, they sent me home. I told my wife it felt like I had drunk poison.”—Doug Cameron

On April 15, Doug woke up paralyzed from the diaphragm down. He spent 105 days in various hospitals, undergoing numerous tests that failed to identify the cause of his paralysis.

“The hardest thing is the fact that doctors and elected officials at the local, state, or national level don’t believe that this could happen or did happen or is happening. But it is, and it is still happening.”—Doug Cameron

Cody’s Story and Cody’s Law

Cody, a 21-year-old, experienced severe adverse effects following his COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Within weeks, he developed lesions, suspected deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and was hospitalized with a massive pulmonary embolism. He was diagnosed with Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder causing simultaneous blood clotting and bleeding.

His mother, Heather, has become a relentless advocate for her son and others like him. She authored Cody’s Law, a proposed legislation aimed at providing medical care for the vaccine injured who have been abandoned by the current healthcare system.

“I’m helping my son in his fight for life, and I’m helping other people who have lost their children. I have stood up and gone beyond the reach of what I was capable of before to write this law to help these people who can’t get medical care.”—Heather

Brianne Dressen emphasizes the importance of supporting Cody’s Law:

“If we can get Cody’s Law passed in Florida, we can replicate this in other states, but it needs to start in Florida.”—Brianne Dressen

👉 Let’s help get Cody’s Law through! Click here.

Dr. Elise Mecham Story

Dr. Elise Mecham, a microvascular surgeon specializing in cancer reconstruction, experienced severe adverse reactions following her vaccination. Within minutes of receiving the shot, she felt burning and tingling sensations. Over the following weeks, she suffered from chest pain, numbness, severe fatigue, and brain fog.

“I couldn’t get up. The pain was severe. I couldn’t breathe. I had to be helped upstairs. I couldn’t go up a flight of stairs. I couldn’t walk to the bathroom without support. I had to cancel all of my surgeries because I couldn’t stand.”—Dr. Elise Meikem

Her experience led her to question the medical establishment and seek alternative ways to heal herself and her patients. She has since become a vocal advocate for those suffering from vaccine injuries, focusing on spike protein injury and exploring both pharmacological and naturopathic treatments.

React19: Support and Advocacy for the Vaccine Injured

React19 is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Brianne Dressen and Dr. Joel Wallskog, both of whom have personally experienced severe vaccine injuries. Their mission is to provide support and resources to individuals suffering from vaccine-related injuries.

React19 has been a longtime partner of FLCCC, and we could not be more proud of their achievements.

“We are an all-volunteer, science-based, non-political organization, and we really started our organization around three pillars to try to support the vaccine injured.”—Dr. Joel Wallskog

The three pillars of React19 are:

Financial Support: Through the React19 Care Fund, they provide grants to help cover uncovered medical expenses. Physical Support: They have developed networks of doctors and healthcare providers knowledgeable about vaccine injuries. Emotional Support: An advocacy network of nurses and social workers across the country provides one-on-one assistance to those feeling marginalized.

React19 hosts more than 36,000 vaccine-injured individuals in social media support groups, offering a community where they can share experiences and find solace.

In 2024, React19 expanded its focus to address broader needs, encapsulated in what Dr. Wallskog refers to as the “Three C’s“:

Better Care

Satellite Clinics

Better Compensation

React19 is pioneering patient-led research with their first-ever IRB-approved study, conducted by the injured, for the injured. This research aims to better understand vaccine injuries and develop effective treatments.

👉 For more information or to participate, visit React19’s study page.

Here’s something exciting: Brianne Dressen and other vaccine-injured individuals have collaborated on a new book that shares their experiences and challenges. All proceeds go to support React19 and the UK CV Family, their partner organization in the UK.

“We want people to be able to have a book that they can pick up and feel comfortable giving to their doubting family member or friend. It’s the story that you haven’t heard before.”—Brianne Dressen

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, releasing just before Thanksgiving.

For a summary of everything React19 is up to, check out these slides. The amount of work they accomplish on behalf of the vaccine injured is nothing short of inspirational!

Why Is It So Hard for Vaccine Injured to Get Compensated?

Despite the severe impact of vaccine injuries on individuals’ lives, obtaining compensation is an arduous process fraught with legal and bureaucratic hurdles. Understanding the historical context and current challenges is crucial to addressing these systemic issues.

A Brief History of Vaccine Injury Compensation

In 1986, the U.S. government enacted the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, establishing the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The VICP was designed as a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for individuals injured by certain vaccines.

The program is funded by an excise tax on vaccines and is intended to compensate those who experience adverse reactions, such as encephalopathy or shoulder injury related to vaccine administration.

“The VICP is a fairly robust program. It does cover legal fees, it pays out what I call ‘real money,’ real dollar amounts, it has a three-year timeline to file, and I think it has about four billion dollars in it right now.”—Dr. Joel Wallskog

While the VICP has its shortcomings, it provides a structured avenue for compensation for vaccine injuries resulting from vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule, such as the MMR vaccine.

A Broken System: The CICP’s Failure

With the advent of the COVID-19 vaccines, the situation changed dramatically. Due to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, COVID-19 vaccines were classified as “countermeasures” and fell under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), not the VICP.

The CICP, managed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been widely criticized for its ineffectiveness. It has a one-year filing deadline, does not cover legal fees, and offers minimal payouts.

“The CICP is a dismal failure. They don’t cover legal fees, the amount of money they’ve been paying out is ridiculous—you have one year to file… they rejected 2,029 applications just for missing the filing deadline.”—Dr. Joel Wallskog

Out of 13,468 claims, the CICP has rejected more than 98%, paying out to only 17 claimants. Dr. Wallskog himself had his claim denied.

“Transverse myelitis is not recognized as a known adverse event according to available scientific knowledge.”—CICP’s response to Dr. Wallskog

This denial ignores emerging scientific evidence and highlights the program’s shortcomings. The curiosity of the situation cannot be understated. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have listed and recognized conditions like myocarditis as potential vaccine side effects. And while the CICP denies claims, the FDA is still promoting the COVID shot on social media and other channels.

React19’s Efforts to Fill the Gap

In the face of these systemic failures, React19 has stepped in to provide much-needed financial assistance to the vaccine injured through their Care Fund.

“We’ve given out $882,000 to 125 people who are really desperate. The average grant was $7,056. I wish we could do much more—certainly if we had more funds, we would—but at least we’re doing something.”—Dr. Joel Wallskog

The Ongoing Legislative and Legal Efforts for the Vaccine Injured

Advocacy for the vaccine injured extends beyond support groups and into the realms of legislation and legal action.

Legislative Progress

React19 has been actively involved in supporting legislative initiatives aimed at reforming vaccine injury compensation programs and removing legal immunities that hinder justice.

The Liable Act (Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act) introduced by Representative Chip Roy in March 2024, seeks to remove immunity specifically from COVID-19 vaccines under the PREP Act. The Vaccine Carve-Out Act introduced by Representative Paul Gosar aims to remove immunity from all vaccines, challenging the protections afforded to vaccine manufacturers. House Bill 5142 proposes to modernize the VICP, updating compensation tables and provisions. House Bill 5143 suggests transferring claims from the CICP to the VICP, shifting the financial burden to vaccine manufacturers through an excise tax on each vaccine sold.

“We spent a lot of time in the Senate in the last year or two… But what I like to say is the HELP Committee was not helpful… we didn’t get very far, but that doesn’t mean we are going to give up.”—Dr. Joel Wallskog

These legislative efforts represent crucial steps toward addressing the systemic issues faced by the vaccine injured, but they face significant challenges and require public support.

Legal Efforts

Legal action has become a necessary avenue for many seeking justice and systemic change.

Dr. Wallskog’s Lawsuits

Dr. Wallskog has participated in lawsuits against the HHS and the President of the United States, arguing that the failed compensation programs violate the Fifth and Seventh Amendment rights of the injured.

Brianne Dressen’s Legal Battles

Brianne Dressen filed her first lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging censorship of true stories about vaccine injuries.

“The first lawsuit I ever filed in my life was against the President of the United States… because we discovered that the administration was involved in censoring true stories of vaccine injury that could contribute to vaccine hesitancy.”—Brianne Dressen

She is also engaged in a groundbreaking lawsuit against AstraZeneca for violation of contract, challenging the pharmaceutical company’s use of the PREP Act to dismiss contractual obligations.

“The drug companies are claiming that they are allowed to violate the contract and the obligations in the contract that they signed with me because of the PREP Act.”—Brianne Dressen

These legal efforts aim to challenge the legal immunities that protect vaccine manufacturers and government agencies from accountability, seeking justice for those who have suffered vaccine injuries.

Three Easy Steps to Helping the Vaccine Injured

If you’re moved by these stories and want to make a difference, here are three straightforward ways to help:

Donate to Support Organizations: Contributions to React19 and the FLCCC Alliance directly support the vaccine injured through financial assistance, medical resources, and advocacy efforts. Sign Important Petitions:

Americans for Health Freedom: Visit americansforhealthfreedom.org to sign petitions advocating for health freedom and supporting legislative changes to protect individual rights.

The Hope Accord: Support this global initiative calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccinations and increased support for the vaccine injured.

3. Raise Awareness: Share the stories of the vaccine injured with your network. Educate others about the challenges they face and the systemic issues in vaccine injury compensation.

A Brighter Future for the Vaccine Injured

The journey of the vaccine injured is fraught with challenges—medical, financial, and legal. Vaccine Injury Awareness Month serves as a reminder that their struggles are far from over. Organizations like React19 are critical in providing support and advocating for change, but more needs to be done at the federal and state levels.

The current compensation programs are inadequate, leaving many without recourse. Legislative and legal actions are essential steps toward rectifying these injustices. It’s imperative for policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to recognize the severity of vaccine injuries and to work collectively toward solutions.

As Dr. Paul Marik aptly stated, it’s time for politicians, lawmakers, and administrators to wake up to this humanitarian disaster. The vaccine injured deserve acknowledgment, support, and justice.

More Vaccine Injury Resources:

I-RECOVER Post-Vaccine Treatment Guide

30 U.S. Lawmakers Co-Sponsor ‘End the Vaccine Carveout Act’

Cody’s Mom (Heather) on Substack

How Can I Reduce Spike Protein in My Body?

8 Over The Counter Long Vax Treatments