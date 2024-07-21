Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: "Vaccine hesitancy" arrives three years late, "Safe and effective" limps into its new role of the Marlboro Man (minus the alpha), and the FLCCC Weekly Webinar compares Eastern vs. Western Medicine vax injury treatments.

Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Adylle Varon compare Eastern Medicine vs. Western Medicine and review a vaccine injury case study. Can the ancient wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) really complement the cutting-edge advancements of Western medicine?

Here’s what the two covered in the webinar:

What are the Differences Between Eastern and Western medicine?

Eastern and Western Approaches to Treating Health Conditions

Can Eastern and Western Medicine be Effectively Combined?

Case Studies by Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Adylle Varon

The Latest from FLCCC Fellows & Friends

Leaked Audio of Australian Medical Association Exposes COVID Cover-Up

Australians have been left in a state of shock after more leaked audio emerged from the censored 7News segment "After COVID."

In the recording, Phelps exposes the disturbing rise in mRNA vaccine side effects and the gross negligence by both the government and pharmaceutical companies in addressing these issues.

The CDC Stays the Course

Surprising no one, the CDC continued to recommend the “updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and up.”

The Fight to Launch A New Medical Journal

Tamara Ugolini of Rebel News interviews FLCCC Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Varon on the fight to launch the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance; a new multispecialty medical journal that will “advance unbiased, high-quality medical knowledge and evidence-based resources and will not accept funding from pharmaceutical companies or governmental agencies.”

8 Over The Counter Long Vax Treatments

Long Vax is the name of a new syndrome that affects people who have symptoms following a COVID injection. If you haven’t been feeling yourself after the jab, don’t panic! There are several over the counter treatments that can help your body recover. In this guide, we’ll show you 8 treatments that have been shown to alleviate the many symptoms associated with Long Vax.

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

