The Negative Effects of Censorship

Censorship in medicine doesn’t just silence inconvenient voices—it restricts the flow of information that could impact your health. Join three FLCCC Senior Fellows, Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Scott Jensen, and Dr. Ryan Cole, physicians who have risked their careers by challenging the status quo and defending medical freedom, for an essential discussion on the dangerous consequences of medical censorship.

Censorship during COVID-19 is a stark example of what happens when dissenting voices are stifled. By restricting access to diverse medical perspectives, many were led to believe that the vaccine was the only option, while affordable alternatives like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were vilified despite their strong safety records.

‘Very Unusual’—Supreme Court Revives John Stockton-RFK Jr. COVID Censorship Lawsuit

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday overrode Justice Elena Kagan in a high-profile First Amendment case involving COVID-19 regulations, basketball legend John Stockton, and putative Donald Trump administration cabinet nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Stockton is the lead plaintiff in the fast-paced litigation that aims to avail the free speech rights of physicians who, in the original petition’s words, “speak out against the mainstream Covid narrative.”

“I think it is very unusual for a renewed application to be granted and to be set for conference… I’d like to think that Justice Thomas understands what a fundamental issue this is and that the Supreme Court needs to tell the country whether there are any limits to medical boards controlling physicians expressing their dissent to government health policies and its view of science.” —Lead attorney Richard “Rick” Jaffe

Why Americans are “Embracing Disruptors”

“There is a great awakening… we’re seeing a silver lining to this dark cloud…”

FLCCC newest Senior Fellow, Dr. Scott Jensen, shared why he has hope for the future, highlighting that more Americans are embracing disruptors who challenge mainstream medical narratives, and how the new health administration nominees can impact real change.

Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake— Go There

Courageous Discourse name-checks Dr. Scott Jensen and the MATH+ Hospital Treatment in a brand new wildly speculative Substack:

Yet another (wildly speculative) theory is that the assassin is somehow linked with an intelligence agency that wished to eliminate Thompson because he knows too much about U.S. federal health agency corruption. During the pandemic, Thompson was CEO of UHC’s government programs, including Medicare and retiree coverage, and community and state programs providing Medicaid and other types of coverage to millions of individuals.

Could the CARES Act enhanced payments explain why hospitals insisted on sticking with the NIH’s nihilistic treatment guidelines despite their low success rate? To put it more dreadfully: Could it be that hospitals refused to use the FLCCC’s MATH+ (with ivermectin) protocol precisely because it could work and thereby imperil the 20% enhanced Medicare payment for COVID-19 patients, plus the 20% add-on for administering these patients remdesivir, plus the $39,000 payment for mechanical ventilation?

Right Around the Corner — FLCCC’s 4th Educational Conference

FLCCC’s 4th Conference is set for Atlanta, Georgia April 3-5, 2025

