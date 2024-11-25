Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: FLCCC Co-Founders and Senior Fellows were nominated for potential HHS roles by the public, the FLCCC clinical team launched the VITAE survey, and Dr. Kat Lindley questioned DARPA’s purpose.

FLCCC Launches Vaccine Injury Survey

Injured by a COVID-19 shot?

Complete FLCCC's new Vaccination Injury Treatment and Access to Essential care (VITAE) survey to help us better understand and help!

FLCCC Director of Scientific Research, Matthew Halma, M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, and React19.org have designed the new survey to better understand the unique challenges individuals and families experience when dealing with vaccine injury.

Go from Low-T to Know-T — Learn All About the Important Role of Testosterone for Men’s Health

Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. John Littell, Dr. Michael Turner, Dr. Adylle Varon

Learn what healthy testosterone levels mean for overall health and gain practical guidance to tackle today’s most pressing challenges for men. Our panel explore key topics such as achieving and maintaining optimal testosterone levels, addressing erectile dysfunction, supporting heart health, preventing hair loss, and managing depression, anxiety, and stress.

Simple Steps to Strengthen Natural Immunity

FLCCC President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon joined Jan Jeffcoat at The National Desk for a discussion on ways to boost natural immunity during this year's respiratory season.

FLCCC Leadership & Senior Fellows Nominated for Potential HHS Roles by the Public

FLCCC Alliance Co-Founders and 10 Senior Fellows have been nominated for potential HHS roles through the "Nominees for the People" initiative.

RIDDL Me This - What Happens when DARPA Meets DOGE?

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley questions DARPA’s effectiveness and existential purpose

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) published (on X) an open call for scientific research papers for antidotes to bioweapons.

All apologies to Roberto Duran, but current social mood in the U.S. indicates many tax-paying citizens are way past the point of shouting, "no mas,” and questioning everything about novel viruses and their mRNA antidotes.

What say you? DARPA’s public call for bioweapon antidote research is:

Absurdist deep state, make-work nonsense from an agency that would have you believe it possess the scientific braintrust to reverse engineer UFOs and control the Internet (as long as its annual budget always increases) or, Authoritarian, Gain-of-Function, mad scientist, lab-escaped evil from a federal agency (and black hole money pit) that invented the Internet and reverse engineered UFOs.

Save the Date for FLCCC’s 4th Educational Conference

Join us for our upcoming conference in Atlanta, GA from April 4-6, 2025, where medical professionals, health enthusiasts, and concerned citizens will hear from revolutionary thinkers and a diverse field of experts on the path forward for Honest Medicine.

Get ready for two and half days of learning, networking, and growing as part of an informed community where the vision for a better tomorrow comes together through advocacy, clinical research, and education.

Gobble, Gobble — Happy Thanksgiving from the FLCCC Weekly Webinar Team

