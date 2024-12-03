We Stand on the Cusp of an Exciting New Chapter

On this Giving Tuesday, please support Honest Medicine

Together, we’ve played a vital role in reaching this pivotal moment—seeing our friends and medical freedom advocates Jay Bhattacharya getting nominated for Director of the National Institute for Health and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Throughout this journey, the FLCCC has been at the forefront, challenging the medical-tyranny-pharma complex with common-sense and unwavering commitment to common decency. It hasn’t been easy, and the fight is far from over. Now is the time to double down on our efforts to achieve our mission.

The FLCCC remains uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change. Our goal is to collaborate with the new administration to implement life-saving reforms in our healthcare system. As a small non-profit, we’ve consistently delivered extraordinary value for every dollar donated, punching far above our weight. We’re committed to staying agile, bold and dedicated to transforming healthcare for the better.

Your support over the past four and a half years has made our high-impact work possible. Together, we’ve faced the harsh reality of a broken system:

National health agencies captured by financial interests

Financial incentives driving harmful outcomes

Pharmaceutical industry prioritizing profits over health

A complicit healthcare system that enabled the COVID “early treatment” and vaccine “safe and effective” frauds inflicted upon humanity

Despite these challenges, we stood together, often at a great cost, for truth, objective science, and putting patients over profits. In an era of unprecedented uncertainty, our collective efforts became a beacon of sound health guidance, saving countless lives internationally.

With your continued support, the FLCCC has grown well beyond its initial focus on COVID, tackling other critical health issues with significant implications. At the same time, we continue to fight the corrupt forces that censored and obscured Honest Medicine™ during the pandemic.

Our work together is far from finished. On the contrary, with the transition to new national leadership and the potential confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of HHS, the FLCCC’s most significant contributions to science, health, and policy changes are still before us.

No organization in the United States is better positioned than the FLCCC to partner with the incoming administration to drive critical and sweeping change.

In fact, RFK Jr. has been a long-time supporter of our mission, and our leadership has spoken with him directly since his nomination and is in communications with his transition team as they seek to fill additional roles. In fact, one of our founders and several of our Senior Fellows are under consideration for roles in the new administration. This alignment creates an unparalleled opportunity to advance our shared vision.

Unlike the uphill, counter-mainstream-narrative battle we’ve faced over the past four and half years, we now stand on the cusp of an exciting new chapter, one of alignment with the highest levels of national health leadership. Indeed, the best is yet to come for the FLCCC.

To fully seize this opportunity, it is essential that the FLCCC enters this phase with enhanced financial strength to support necessary resource expansion. While the historical generosity of supporters like you has been foundational to our success, as we close out 2024 and step into a period of unprecedented opportunity, we ask you to consider making a material, tax-deductible year-end gift. For those in a position to do so, we also encourage you to thoughtfully consider increasing your planned support of the FLCCC in 2025 to help maximize our impact.

Thank you for all you have done to support our work. We wish you a joyous and healthy holiday season with family and friends!

With Hope and Excitement,

Dr. Paul E. Marik

Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Joseph Varon

President & Chief Medical Officer

