One of my favorite questions to ask my newfound tribe of wide-eyed warriors is when did you first wake up to the madness? And by madness, of course, I mean the death of scientific debate and integrity, the suppression of free speech, and the not-so-slow but decidedly steady march into medical tyranny that COVID didn’t create but certainly exposed.

Was it a gradual revelation or did one event, mandate, or movement flip the switch?

Was it when you saw renowned doctors and scientists being censored and de-platformed for daring to speak out against the carefully scripted narrative?

When you found out that early, effective treatments had been (and were still being) withheld from patients and that hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved?

When the media messaging became utterly inconsistent with common sense? (Natural immunity… doesn’t count?)

When they tried to bribe, shame, coerce, guilt, or force you to take a supposedly lifesaving medication?

When the lies grew too big to ignore? (“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, and they don’t get sick.” “Joe Rogan took horse dewormer!” “The virus could not have come from a lab leak.”)

When they claimed not having symptoms was a possible symptom?

When nurses from “overwhelmed hospitals” and “warzones” around the world had all the time in the world to learn and film viral dance videos?

When you realized that the COVID vaccine doesn’t prevent infection or transmission… even though they promised it would do both? (They did. They really did.)

When you learned that doctors get paid—a lot—to push vaccines?

When you discovered that there were exponentially more adverse reactions—including death—to the COVID vaccines in the first few months of the rollout than there had been for all vaccines in recorded history combined… and the media lied (and continues to lie) about them?

When you understood that since the vaxxed and unvaxxed can catch and spread COVID equally, vaccine passes were nothing more than a tool to segregate and punish?

When someone you love died alone in a hospital room you weren’t allowed into?

When you grasped the fact that nothing can be deemed “safe and effective” without rigorous, long-term, placebo-controlled studies?

When you discovered that many of the most dangerous drugs in history were once FDA approved and only recalled years or even decades later, after causing countless deaths and disabilities?

When you learned that thousands of vaccine-injured patients were being silenced and ignored?

When you heard that the federal vaccine mandate didn’t apply to illegal immigrants, members of Congress, employees of the U.S. Postal Service, or the 59 million Americans on welfare?

When you discovered that notoriously corrupt vaccine manufacturers bear zero liability for adverse reactions to their products?

When you saw hundreds of thousands of medical professionals and front-line workers choosing to walk away from jobs and careers they love rather than submit to a forced, experimental medical procedure?

When they told you that you’d need boosters… forever?

When you could no longer ignore the blatant political theater that was the public-only display of masks and social distancing by the government/media/elite?

When they admitted, after you’d obediently stood on supermarket squares for three years, that the 6-foot social distancing rule was basically pulled out of thin air?

When a panel of experts overwhelmingly recommended (16-2) not to recommend boosters for anyone but infirm individuals and folks over 65, but the CDC continues to push them on every American six months and older?

When they started coming after your babies and your children—hard—even though kids are more likely to die of the seasonal flu than COVID?

Was it one of these things, a combination of them, a gradual awakening, or something else entirely?

I was thinking about this when an old, dear friend recently came to visit. Jules is a lifelong seafarer who lived for a decade on a sailboat, so we invited her and her travel companion out on the lake. Over wine and waves, she asked me what I’d been writing recently. Jules knew me from my lighthearted chick-lit/comedy days and I had no idea where she stood on all the COVID craziness.

Me: “Wellllll… the pandemic was a bit of a departure for me. I actually co-wrote a book on ivermectin with Dr. Pierre Kory. Are you familiar with him?”

Jules: “Doesn’t ring a bell.” She looked at her friend; he shrugged and shook his head. Bells, 0; Dr. Kory, also 0.

Me: “Have you heard of ivermectin?”

Jules: “I don’t think so.” Another blank stare negative from her pal.

Me: “It’s a Nobel Prize-winning medicine that successfully treats COVID and could have ended the pandemic.”

Jules and her friend exchanged shocked glances.

Jules: “Seriously?”

My husband and I exchanged incredulous glances.

Me: “Seriously.”

My husband: “Ever heard of a horse dewormer that’s supposedly useless against COVID?”

Jules: “Oh! Yeah, actually, I have.”

Me [mentally SMH]: “That’s ivermectin.”

I proceeded to share the Reader’s Digest version of my take on the plandemic, highlighting the unprecedented censorship, the deadly side-effects of the jab, the vilification of early treatment, the silencing of the vaccine injured, and the regulatory and media capture that continues to carry the narrative along.

I may as well have been giving our guests the individual bios of my gang of imaginary, murderous friends. This was entirely new and shocking information to them.

They didn’t offer their vaccine statuses, and we didn’t ask. We didn’t have to.

I like to think that someday, if someone asks Jules when she started to wake up—what her Erin Brockovich get-out-of-the-pool moment was—she’ll credit that afternoon on the lake.

