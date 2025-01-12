What Women Over 40 Need to Know
From improving libido to decoding hormonal imbalances, FLCCC's expert panel explores HRT, BHRT, nutrition, gut health, and more.
Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Kimberly Biss, Dr. Kristina Carman
Join FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Kim Biss, and Dr. Kristina Carman for Part 2 of this essential women’s health series. This week’s webinar is dedicated to empowering women over 40 with insights on perimenopause, postmenopause, hormone replacement therapy (HRT and BHRT), nutrition, gut health, and more. From improving libido to decoding hormonal imbalances with tools like the Dutch Test, our expert panel will explore the topics every woman should know to thrive in this stage of life.
When it comes to women’s health after 40, there is so much to learn and so little time to discuss it. In the United States, the average appointment with an OB/GYN lasts just 15 to 30 minutes. But what if you had an hour with three experts, each approaching women’s health from a different medical discipline? That’s exactly what this webinar provides.
“This phase of life is actually pretty remarkable and wonderful,” says Dr. Kristina Carman, a naturopathic doctor and hormone expert. “I think, in many ways, we almost need to reframe the way we look at it.”
If you’re a woman in your 40s, you’ve likely heard about menopause, breast cancer screenings, and bone health, but it can all feel overwhelming. HPV, hypertension, mammograms, and pap smears—the list goes on. One thing is for sure: change is on the horizon. This webinar helps you embrace this phase of life, not just survive it.
Don’t hesitate! Watch the webinar or read this summary to learn how to navigate perimenopause, optimize menopause, and improve overall health during your 40s and beyond. Here’s a snapshot of the topics covered:
Hormone Fluctuations Leading Up to Menopause
How Women Can Handle Perimenopause
How to Optimize Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT and BHRT)
Key Nutrients for Women Over 40
The Importance of Gut Health in Women’s Health
Hormones 101: Testing & Production
This webinar is the 2nd in a series on Women’s Health. You can find Part 1 here: The Future of Women’s Health
Speaker Highlights
Dr. Katarina Lindley
Dr. Lindley brings her expertise in family medicine and preventive care to this discussion. As an FLCCC Senior Fellow, she emphasizes the importance of proactive health management. Follow her on X or visit Lindley Medical to learn more.
Dr. Kimberly Biss
Dr. Biss, an obstetrician-gynecologist and FLCCC Senior Fellow, specializes in women’s health across all life stages. Her focus on holistic and individualized care offers practical solutions for navigating menopause. Follow her on X.
Dr. Kristina Carman
Dr. Carman, a naturopathic doctor, blends nutritional and holistic approaches to women’s health. A key contributor to FLCCC’s Women’s Health Handbook, she aims to empower women during their 40s and beyond. Follow her on X or explore Tiny Fish Co.
Hormone Fluctuations Leading Up to Menopause
Most women think menopause starts in their 50s. However, this life stage begins with perimenopause, a gradual transition marked by hormonal shifts.
“As a woman approaches the twilight of her reproductive years, her body undergoes a profound shift, tapering the production of estrogen and progesterone,” explains Dr. Kristina Carman. “This hormonal transformation often manifests in an array of physical and psychological experiences, presenting a unique chapter in the life cycle.”
Key insights from the webinar:
Common symptoms: Irregular periods, hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances.
Hormonal changes: Declining estrogen and progesterone levels can affect metabolism, bone density, and heart health.
Actionable tips: Regular screenings, maintaining a healthy weight, and understanding hormone levels can help manage this transition.
For more on balancing hormones, check out FLCCC’s Women’s Hormone Health Guide.
How Women Can Handle Perimenopause
Perimenopause is often misunderstood as the beginning of the end. Dr. Carman reframes this phase as an “enchantress phase,” where women can embrace new experiences and opportunities. With all the health tips provided in this webinar, your enchantress phase could end up taking the cake!
Nutrition
Phytoestrogens: Found in soy, flaxseeds, and chickpeas, these plant-based compounds help balance estrogen levels.
Calcium and Vitamin D: Essential to counter declining bone density; include dairy or fortified plant-based alternatives.
Anti-inflammatory foods: Incorporate fatty fish, berries, and leafy greens.
Sleep and Movement
Sleep: Reduced estrogen often leads to insomnia. Maintain a cool, dark room and establish consistent routines.
Exercise: Strength training helps preserve muscle mass and bone density, while yoga and Pilates improve flexibility and stress management.
Key Nutrients
Magnesium Glycinate: Improves sleep and mood.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Reduce inflammation and support heart health.
Adaptogens: Herbs like ashwagandha help regulate stress.
Slides from the webinar highlighted additional dietary strategies to manage symptoms and included a case study demonstrating the benefits of combining nutritional therapy with regular exercise.
For more on managing perimenopause, see FLCCC’s Nutrition Guide for Perimenopause and Menopause.
How to Optimize Menopause
Menopause marks the end of menstruation, but it doesn’t have to signal a decline in quality of life. With the right approach, this can be a fulfilling and vibrant stage of life.
Nutrition
Protein: Supports muscle mass and metabolism. Include lean meats, legumes, tofu, and protein powders.
Calcium and Vitamin D: Found in dairy, leafy greens, and fortified alternatives, these nutrients strengthen bones.
Healthy fats: Avocados, nuts, and olive oil boost hormone production and heart health.
Phytoestrogens: Found in soy and flaxseeds, these compounds may alleviate hot flashes.
Sleep and Movement
Sleep: Address insomnia and night sweats with a cool room, mindfulness practices, and consistent routines.
Exercise:
Weight-bearing activities: Strength training and resistance exercises prevent osteoporosis.
Aerobic exercises: Walking, cycling, or swimming improve heart health and stamina.
Stress relief: Yoga or tai chi enhances flexibility and supports mental well-being.
Key Nutrients
Magnesium Glycinate: Supports relaxation and reduces muscle tension.
Black Cohosh: May alleviate hot flashes and night sweats.
Collagen Peptides: Enhance skin elasticity and support joint health.
Slides from Dr. Kimberly Biss’ presentation highlighted clinical data showing improved outcomes for women who adopt a holistic approach to menopause management, including lifestyle changes and medical interventions where necessary.
Check out FLCCC’s Menstrual Health Guide for additional resources.
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT and BHRT)
“Taking ownership over our own health means listening to our bodies and recognizing that we all have individual differences—our genetic makeup, lifestyles, and budgets are different.” – Dr. Kristina Carman
When it comes to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Dr. Carman says it’s a personal decision. Make no mistake, emerging research shows that these therapies can help women manage severe symptoms of menopause and perimenopause by replenishing hormone levels.
Key Points from Dr. Carman’s Slides:
HRT: Uses synthetic hormones to treat symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and bone loss.
BHRT: Uses hormones identical to those produced by the body, offering a more natural alternative.
Risks and Benefits: Dr. Carman emphasized individualized care, discussing the importance of working with healthcare providers to weigh the benefits and potential risks.
HRT and BHRT can provide significant relief but should always be tailored to individual health needs.
Key Nutrients for Women Over 40
Nutrition plays a pivotal role in maintaining health during this phase of life. Dr. Carman’s slides highlighted the following essential nutrients:
Protein: Preserves muscle mass and supports metabolism.
Calcium and Vitamin D: Strengthens bones and prevents osteoporosis.
Magnesium Glycinate: Improves sleep and mood regulation.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Supports heart and joint health.
Collagen Peptides: Enhances skin elasticity and bone density.
Incorporating these nutrients through whole foods and supplements can significantly improve overall health. Check out FLCCC’s Nutrition Guide for Perimenopause and Menopause.
The Importance of the Gut in Women’s Health
Gut health is foundational to overall well-being, influencing hormone regulation, immunity, and mental health.
Insights from Dr. Carman’s Slides:
Probiotic-Rich Foods: Yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables promote a healthy gut microbiome.
Fiber: Supports digestion and balances hormones. Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
Hydration: Essential for maintaining digestive health and overall bodily functions.
A balanced gut can significantly reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and enhance overall well-being. Learn more about the connection between the gut and health, for blood sugar and even for sleep!
Hormones 101: Hormone Testing & Hormone Production
Understanding your hormone levels is key to navigating perimenopause and menopause effectively. Dr. Carman’s slides outlined the different testing options available:
Serum Testing: Provides a snapshot of hormone levels at a specific moment in time and can also assess other health markers like vitamin D, lipids, and glucose.
Dutch Test: Offers a comprehensive view by analyzing hormone metabolites through dried urine samples. It’s particularly helpful for understanding cortisol levels and estrogen metabolism.
Saliva Testing: Measures free hormone levels and is useful for tracking diurnal cortisol patterns.
Dr. Carman emphasized the importance of personalized testing plans, advising women to work closely with healthcare providers to determine the most appropriate method for their needs. For more details, explore FLCCC’s Women’s Hormone Health Guide.
Hormone Production 101
“All our hormones come from cholesterol, and for 50 years now, based on bad science, doctors have been trying to lower everybody’s cholesterol.” – Dr. Kim Biss
As Dr. Biss made clear in the webinar, all hormones originate from cholesterol, which underscores the importance of maintaining balanced cholesterol levels. Generations of women were misled to replace butter and tallow with margarine, a shift that likely contributed to avoidable hormone imbalances driven by the low-fat myth.
Here are some key hormones you want your body to be regulating:
Estrogen and Progesterone: Crucial for reproductive health and overall well-being.
Testosterone: Often overlooked in women’s health but essential for maintaining muscle mass and libido.
Cortisol: Regulates stress response but can disrupt hormone balance when chronically elevated.
Dr. Biss highlighted that hormonal imbalances often manifest in subtle ways, such as weight gain, fatigue, and mood swings. Addressing these imbalances early can prevent long-term health issues.
Here’s to Health in Your 40s!
“Quality of life is key. Women are living many decades beyond their reproductive years, and we need to support them through this phase of life.” – Dr. Kim Biss
Navigating women’s health after 40 can feel overwhelming, but with the right information and tools, this phase of life can be empowering and transformative. From understanding hormonal fluctuations to adopting tailored nutrition, exercise, and hormone therapy strategies, there are numerous ways to optimize your health and well-being. As Dr. Kristina Carman reminds us, this is a time to embrace your “enchantress phase” and focus on cultivating creativity, experiences, and a renewed sense of self.
Whether you’re addressing perimenopause, managing menopause, or looking to improve your overall health, the guidance from experts like Dr. Lindley, Dr. Biss, and Dr. Carman provides invaluable insights. Take control of your health journey by implementing these strategies and seeking support from trusted healthcare providers. Remember, this phase isn’t the end—it’s the beginning of a vibrant new chapter.
Stick with FLCCC on your health journey – we’re dedicated to women’s health and many other domains of healthcare. If you’re looking for more info about hormones and health for women right now, here’s another post written by Dr. Carman: Redefining Women’s Health and Wellness
Vitamin D is needed for much more than bone health. For average weight adults, 0.125 milligrams supplemental vitamin D3 cholecalciferol (125 micrograms = 5000 IU) is needed, on average, per day, to attain the 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L = 1 part in 20,000,000 by mass) level of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the bloodstream which the immune system needs to function properly. Please see the research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/.
The very small daily vitamin D3 supplemental intake quantities recommended by governments and many doctors for adults - such as 0.025 milligrams (25 micrograms = 1000 IU) - are only sufficient to attain the 20 ng/mL (50 nmol/L = 1 part in 50,000,000 by mass) level of circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D which the kidneys need to properly regulate calcium-phosphate-bone metabolism. Without proper vitamin D3 supplementation or recent months of extensive ultraviolet B skin exposure, most people have half or less of this: 10 to 25 ng/mL. Last year I met a nurse here in Victoria, Australia (37 degrees from the equator, like Spain, San Francisco and Kentucky) - a mid-to-late 20s woman of African descent - who told me her 25-hydroxyvitamin D level was 7 ng/mL. She was not supplementing vitamin D3.
25-hydroxyvitamin D(3) calcifediol or "calcidiol" is made, primarily in the liver, over several days, from vitamin D3. This is what is measured in "vitamin D" blood tests, but it is not a vitamin and it has a totally different function in the body from vitamin D3. Vitamin D2 and its 25-hydroxyvitamin D2 version are less effective, so it is best to supplement with vitamin D3.
There is very little vitamin D (3 or 2) in foods, including those fortified with vitamin D (often D2, which is more stable). There's no such thing as a "vitamin D rich food" since no practical amount of food can provide enough vitamin D3 to attain the 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D the immune system needs to function properly.
"5000 International Units" sounds like a lot, but it is a gram every 22 years - and the ex-factory price of pharma-grade vitamin D3 is about USD$2.50.
Ultraviolet B light, around 293 nanometre wavelength (UV-B, at the extreme high-energy, high frequency, end of the Sun's spectrum at the surface of the Earth) can produce plenty of vitamin D3 in ideally white skin. However, this always damages DNA and so raises the risk of skin cancer. Sufficient UV-B to attain 50 ng/mL or more circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D is only available naturally, far from the equator, in the mid-morning to mid-afternoon of cloud-free summer days, without glass, clothing or sunscreen intervening.
We need at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D to be healthy, no matter what other nutrients, lifestyle choices and medications we have. The only safe, practical, way to attain this all year round is proper vitamin D3 supplementation, in quantities determined by body weight, with higher ratios of body weight for those suffering from obesity. This is because obesity reduces the rate of hydroxylation in the liver and because the resultant 25-hydroxyvitamin D (and probably vitamin D3 itself) is sequestered in the excess adipose tissue: https://5nn.info/temp/250hd- obesity/.
In some FLCCC Protocols and in a recent webinar https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/Weeekly_Webinar_Aug16_2023:d?t=3386 New Jersey based Professor of Medicine Sunil Wimalawansa recommended these daily intake quantities of vitamin D3 to attain at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D, without the need for blood tests or medical monitoring:
70 to 90 IU / kg body weight for those not suffering from obesity (BMI < 30).
100 to 130 IU / kg body weight for obesity I & II (BMI 30 to 39).
140 to 180 IU / kg body weight for obesity III (BMI > 39).
These recommendations are included in a recent article with another professor of medicine Scott T. Weiss and professor of pediatrics Bruce W. Hollis: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/22/3969 All three have been researching vitamin D for decades.
Despite misinformed statements that "vitamin D is a hormone", neither vitamin D3 nor 25-hydroxyvitamin D function as hormones. They are not signaling molecules. The third compound, calcitriol (1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D) has one well known hormonal function: the kidneys maintain a very low (~0.1 ng/mL) level of calcitriol in the bloodstream where it acts as a long-distance blood-borne signaling molecule (hormone) affecting multiple types of cell which are involved in calcium-phosphate-bone metabolism. This has nothing to do with how immune cells need a good supply of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in order to run their intracrine (and paracrine, to nearby cells) signaling systems, which have no relation to hormonal (endocrine) signaling. (Explanation: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#02-compounds.)
Women of childbearing age are most in need of proper vitamin D3 supplementation since low 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels increase the risk of preeclampsia, pre-term birth, sepsis and the later development of autism, ADHD, intellectual disability and schizophrenia: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#3.2 and https://nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/proper-vitamin-d3-supplementation.
In the Enchantress Years, proper vitamin D3 supplementation is needed for all the usual reasons - reducing the risk of cancer and both infectious and chronic, especially inflammatory, diseases - but also to reduce the risk of neurodegeneration (Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, dementia with Lewy bodies etc.): https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#3.3.
Vitamin K2 has many benefits for the immune system and is known to maintain calcium in the bone, while reducing the risk of excessive calcium levels in the blood. So a daily capsule with 0.125 mg vitamin D3 and (I am not sure of the best quantities) 100 to 200 micrograms of vitamin K2 is a good choice for many adults.
Most calcium supplementation studies have been done on populations whose 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels were well below 50 ng/mL. With 50 ng/mL or more, and especially with vitamin K2 supplementation, I am not sure how important it is to supplement calcium, assuming the diet provides significant quantities. Calcium from food or supplements, taken with meals, binds to oxalates in food so they are excreted. This reduces oxalate ingestion and so the risk of kidney stones.
Excessive levels of calcium in the bloodstream can occur with very much higher 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels, above 150 ng/mL (375 nmols/L), but this can only result from very much higher vitamin D3 intakes, such as ten or more times what Prof. Wimalawansa recommends.
Thank you for this article! This is great information especially for those who don’t want to try HRT-there’s a great alternative! Also, validation of the fact that cholesterol is not your enemy. That old campaign, the incredible edible egg comes to mind. I worked in QA in the egg industry for a long time and I’m a big fan of the healthy cholesterol and other components of eggs. I appreciate the supplement recommendations and the downloadable books. 💜