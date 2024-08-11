When Animals Attack?: HHR August 11, 2024
Monkeypox and Bird Flu battle for the Emergency Use Authorization crown, Massachusetts goes full-tilt on ranchers and farmers, and Drs. Saleeby and Moorcroft help diagnose Lyme Disease.
Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.
This week: Monkeypox and Bird Flu battle for the Emergency Use Authorization crown, Massachusetts goes full-tilt on ranchers and farmers, Drs. Saleeby & Moorcroft help diagnose Lyme Disease, and Prof. Satoshi Ōmura personally thanks the FLCCC.
Diagnosing Lyme disease has always been a complex challenge. For many patients, a tick bite is detected, antibiotics are administered, and they recover. However, studies reveal that around 20% of those who contract Lyme experience persistent symptoms for years, evading diagnosis and proper treatment.
This webinar is essential for you if:
You know anyone with a history of Lyme.
You know anyone with unexplained chronic illness.
You are a doctor striving to help your patients.
You are curious about complex medical conditions.
Professor Satoshi Ōmura Thanks the FLCCC
Dr. Satoshi Ōmura’s message on World ivermectin Day 2024:
In the past, pharmaceuticals were developed and marketed with the goal of curing people’s illnesses and enabling them to live a peaceful life. Recently, however, some of the major pharmaceutical companies seem to have come to regard people’s illnesses as a profit-making business, and the healing of the sick seems to have become a secondary concern. Bad effects occur as a matter of nature, but correcting them requires the strong will and efforts of good people.
I would like to pay tribute to the FLCCC, initiated under the leadership of Dr Paul Marik and Dr Pierre Kory, and the the members of BIRD, led by Dr Tess Lawrie, for their efforts to legitimately evaluate and promote the clinical trials of ivermectin against COVID-19 around the world. I salute and thank you from the bottom of my heart the people of the FLCCC and the members of BIRD.
Prof. Satoshi Ōmura Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Kitasato University
Not Just for River Blindness — the Diverse Applications for ivermectin:
Ivermectin as Early COVID Treatment
Prophylaxis Against Viral Respiratory Infection
Long COVID and Long Vax Treatment
Parasite Treatment
Cancer Treatment
Veterinary Care
FLCCC Fellows and Friends
More Monkey Business from the WHO
"The World Health Organization is convening a special meeting to consider monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. They have also triggered the emergency use authorization (EUA) of monkeypox vaccine."
Dr. Kat Lindley, FLCCC Senior Fellow of Family Medicine, shares her thoughts on mpox (monkeypox), and reminds us to "use common sense".
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Vaccination Decisions
Choosing to vaccinate your child is not a decision that should be taken lightly. In ‘Parent’s Guide to Immunization Decisions,’ FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Elizabeth Mumper guides you through the concepts you and your family need to understand.
Connect Without Fear of Censorship
Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.
Thank You For Reading
As always, we’re glad to have you with us. The battle for Honest Medicine rages on!
Here’s how you can help
Lyme is a real pandemic and perhaps the first Gain of Function bio-weapon. Globally 20% of adults are infected and that holds for the USA although there are areas where it is very high.. north of the Golden Gate Bridge, for example, ~40% of adults are infected. Most will never know they were infected, will never know what brought them down, took them out while making their life miserable.
After decades of treating Lyme patients with Alinia and Ivermectin, etc I will only use iGenex labs for diagnosis. Infecto labs looks at cytokines and is useful to document an inactivated infection but not for diagnosis.
But what is truly under appreciated in the Lyme world is that it leaves persister cells, which we neither have tests for nor a way to eradicate because they are metabolically inert (until the reactivate). It is imperative to continue a maintenance protocol to keep them inert. They are almost like spores.
It isn't clear what reactivates them, but when the LymeRx vaccine came out over two decades ago, it was a vaccine that contain Surface antigen A (Band 31).... getting that vaccine reactivated the persister cells. The vaccine had to be pulled, bu the true reason for why it was pulled was not told to the public. Lyme does not lend itself to a vaccine model, but that never stops Pharma from trying to create one.
THen there is the issue of co-infections (Bartonella can leave persister cells as well). But that is for another post.
To learn more, my book Incurable Us (Skyhorse) comes out in two weeks.
THANK YOU.