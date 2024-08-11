Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: Monkeypox and Bird Flu battle for the Emergency Use Authorization crown, Massachusetts goes full-tilt on ranchers and farmers, Drs. Saleeby & Moorcroft help diagnose Lyme Disease, and Prof. Satoshi Ōmura personally thanks the FLCCC.

Diagnosing Lyme disease has always been a complex challenge. For many patients, a tick bite is detected, antibiotics are administered, and they recover. However, studies reveal that around 20% of those who contract Lyme experience persistent symptoms for years, evading diagnosis and proper treatment.

This webinar is essential for you if:

You know anyone with a history of Lyme.

You know anyone with unexplained chronic illness.

You are a doctor striving to help your patients.

You are curious about complex medical conditions.

Professor Satoshi Ōmura Thanks the FLCCC

Dr. Satoshi Ōmura’s message on World ivermectin Day 2024:

In the past, pharmaceuticals were developed and marketed with the goal of curing people’s illnesses and enabling them to live a peaceful life. Recently, however, some of the major pharmaceutical companies seem to have come to regard people’s illnesses as a profit-making business, and the healing of the sick seems to have become a secondary concern. Bad effects occur as a matter of nature, but correcting them requires the strong will and efforts of good people.

I would like to pay tribute to the FLCCC, initiated under the leadership of Dr Paul Marik and Dr Pierre Kory, and the the members of BIRD, led by Dr Tess Lawrie, for their efforts to legitimately evaluate and promote the clinical trials of ivermectin against COVID-19 around the world. I salute and thank you from the bottom of my heart the people of the FLCCC and the members of BIRD.

Prof. Satoshi Ōmura Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Kitasato University

Not Just for River Blindness — the Diverse Applications for ivermectin:

Ivermectin as Early COVID Treatment Prophylaxis Against Viral Respiratory Infection Long COVID and Long Vax Treatment Parasite Treatment Cancer Treatment Veterinary Care

FLCCC Fellows and Friends

More Monkey Business from the WHO

"The World Health Organization is convening a special meeting to consider monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. They have also triggered the emergency use authorization (EUA) of monkeypox vaccine."

Dr. Kat Lindley, FLCCC Senior Fellow of Family Medicine, shares her thoughts on mpox (monkeypox), and reminds us to "use common sense".

A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Vaccination Decisions

Choosing to vaccinate your child is not a decision that should be taken lightly. In ‘Parent’s Guide to Immunization Decisions,’ FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Elizabeth Mumper guides you through the concepts you and your family need to understand.

