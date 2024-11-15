Dr. Chris Martenson, a senior fellow and board member of FLCCC, recently delivered a sobering message based on a whistleblower leak from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s equivalent of the CDC.

The 10-gigabyte data dump, presented in Berlin by Dr. Stefan Humberg, revealed the disturbing extent to which political motivations influenced COVID-19 policies. For those striving to understand the pandemic’s broader dynamics, these revelations lay bare a troubling truth: political priorities often overshadowed public health considerations.

Put simply, decisions made under the guise of “protecting health” were actually driven first by politics. This became glaringly evident in the leaked documents.

Here is the recent tweet that initially caught Dr. Martenson’s attention:

Revelation 1: Political Interference and Election Manipulation

A pivotal document from September 28, 2020, disclosed an intentional delay in the FDA approval of mRNA vaccines until after the U.S. presidential election. European authorities similarly aligned with this stance. Public statements emphasized a mission to “save lives through vaccination.”

However, internal communications reveal a deliberate effort to undermine then-President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, prioritizing political outcomes over public health.

“The highest priority was not public health. Their highest priority was a political priority.”

The implications are profound: lives were potentially placed at risk for political gain, raising serious ethical concerns about those involved in such decision-making.

Revelation 2 : ILI Data Proves Germany’s Lockdowns Were Unjustified

The whistleblower documents also cast doubt on the legitimacy of Germany’s initial lockdown in March 2020. Contrary to claims of a severe health crisis, data indicated that influenza-like illnesses (ILI) were at lower-than-average levels compared to previous years.

In other words, there was less-than-zero justification for the lockdowns that caused undue hardship for people across Germany. This raises questions about the true motivations at play, suggesting political influence rather than an evidence-based response.

The graph below illustrates this stark reality, with 2020 showing a notably lower incidence of ILI compared to prior years.

Martenson explains:

“The data wasn’t there to justify lockdowns, but they really wanted lockdowns, so there it is: these measures in Germany were 100% political. They were political to force a vaccine on people; they were political to lock people down.”

In order to sustain the lockdown narrative, officials expanded testing to healthy individuals, artificially inflating case counts through high-cycle PCR tests prone to false positives. This tactic conflated true infections with cases, serving political objectives and undermining genuine public health assessment.

“Everything we know about the COVID response in Germany needs to be looked at through a political lens, not a medical lens”— Dr. Chris Martenson

“We Are Not Up Against a Rational Foe”

The broader implication of these revelations is deeply unsettling. Decisions ranging from vaccine approvals to restrictive lockdowns were driven by political motives, not public health data. This demands scrutiny, transparency, and accountability for those in positions of power.

“These people were either complicit in pushing a vaccine on people that had a negative safety profile, or they were complicit in withholding what they believed to be a life-saving treatment from people who were about to die from something potentially.”

FLCCC, as a coalition of dedicated medical professionals, stands in direct contrast to such corruption. With unwavering integrity, we work tirelessly to expose systemic abuses and prevent future manipulation of public health.

“This is why the FLCCC exists to do what it does. It’s why I joined them. It’s why this health movement is going to really take off, but we have a lot of work to do… so, buckle up, get ready, and please support FLCCC and anybody who is in the battle because we are up against it, and we are not up against a rational foe.”

The fight for transparent and ethical public health policies is far from over. Support FLCCC as they continue to challenge entrenched systems, defend medical freedom, and advocate for a health landscape grounded in truth and genuine care for humanity.

Your support is vital to advancing our mission. By contributing to the Honest Medicine Movement, you’re not just donating—you’re becoming a crucial part of our effort to transform healthcare. Your support helps us expand our network of experts, amplify our global advocacy, and drive impactful initiatives.

Together, we can enhance patient care, reform broken systems, and champion the cause of transparent, evidence-based medicine. Every contribution fuels our key initiatives and brings us closer to a future where honest, reliable healthcare is accessible to all.

SUPPORT HONEST MEDICINE