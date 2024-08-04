Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: FLCCC Senior Fellows take on the Brave New Worlds of ‘Vaccines and Pregnancy’ and ‘Children’s Heart Health Post COVID,’ Dr. Kristina Carman answers the back-to-school bell with Essential Tips for Healthy Kids, and Dr. Paul Marik is bestowed Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper hosted a crucial discussion on navigating this new landscape of children's heart health with Dr. Kirk Milhoan, FLCCC Senior Fellow in Pediatric Cardiology and Dr. Kimberly Milhoan, FLCCC Senior Fellow in Pediatric Anesthesiology.

Is the spike protein to blame? Are there other dangers to be aware of? Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from leading professionals in the field and gain valuable knowledge to protect and support the heart health of children post-COVID.

Are COVID Vaccines Truly “Safe for Pregnancy”?

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss along with Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Peter McCullough, tackle this issue in their forthcoming study, "Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim?"

Released as a preprint on June 27, 2024, this study is the first part of a three-part series aiming to challenge the conversation about vaccine safety in pregnancy.

Determined to memory hole the previous standard of care of “not for pregnant women or infants less than six months old,” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a YouTube approved “accredited U.S. healthcare educator,” trained its AI on Big Pharma’s vaccine hesitancy one-pager and produced this Brave New ‘splainer video.

The Latest from FLCCC Founders, Fellows, and Friends

The Malaysian Association for the Advancement of Function and Interdisciplinary Medicine (MAAFIM) bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award upon FLCCC Alliance Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik at last week's Beyond Borders: Global Perspectives in Interdisciplinary Healthcare in Malaysia international conference.

“Rise Up and Hear the (school) Bells”

With school starting, it’s time to plan for back-to-school lunches, health, mental well-being, and more. We’re excited to announce that we’ll be releasing a series of new guides on kids' health in the coming weeks! In the meantime, please make sure to check out and download our latest guide, Healthy Kids: Essential Tips for a Balanced Diet, Movement, Mindfulness, and Sleep from Infancy to Adolescence, from FLCCC Senior Fellow, Dr. Kristina Carman!

