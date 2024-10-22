Facing a cancer diagnosis can feel like navigating an endless maze with no clear direction. The overwhelming emotions and confusion that accompany such news are shared by many.

While conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy have a role to play, there’s a growing interest in alternative therapies that can complement or even replace traditional methods. Did you know that many alternative cancer treatments have been explored, offering new hope to those affected by cancer?

The use of complementary and alternative medicine is becoming more prevalent as patients seek options beyond conventional medical treatments. Alternative medicine includes therapies used outside of standard medical practices, offering different approaches to treat cancer. Integrative medicine combines both conventional and alternative treatments, aiming to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life.

One shining example in this field is Dr. Paul Marik’s “Cancer Care: 2nd Edition,” a comprehensive guide that challenges conventional cancer treatment paradigms. This newly updated edition is available as a free download on our site, or you can purchase it on Amazon, with all proceeds supporting our ongoing investigation into cancer research. By arming yourself with knowledge, you can take control of your cancer journey and explore options that may have been previously overlooked.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of 18 alternative cancer treatments and interventions that offer hope and empower you to make informed decisions about your health. This science-backed curation is based on more than 1,500 peer-reviewed references from the medical literature. Let’s dive in!

18 Complementary and Alternative Therapies to Treat Cancer

Contrary to common belief, complementary or alternative therapies are found in cancer research around the world. In this post, we’ll look at 18 alternative methods to help people with cancer.

Glucose Management & Keto Diet Exercise Stress Reduction, Sleep, and Sunshine Vitamin D3 Propranolol Melatonin Metformin Curcumin (Nanocurcumin) Ivermectin

Mebendazole/Fenbendazole/Albendazole Green Tea Omega-3 Fatty Acids Berberine Atorvastatin or Simvastatin Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil Disulfiram Ashwagandha Itraconazole

Let’s take a look at each one to learn how these types of alternative medicines and interventions work!

