Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: Amazon Reinstates ‘Cancer Care’, award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson joins the Weekly Webinar, and Dr. Joseph Varon is honored as one of America's Best Physicians 2024

Update: Amazon Reinstates ‘Cancer Care’

Thank You FLCCC Army!

We have an update on Dr. Paul Marik’s Cancer Care book being taken off Amazon. His account is being reinstated and there is now an updated Kindle version of ‘Cancer Care’ available. We are still working through next steps to get the printed version available for purchase on Amazon and we will share updates when we get them.

What’s Up Down Under

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Angus Dalgleish and FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik spoke at the NZDSOS (New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science) Empowering Change conference in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson joined the September 25 Weekly Webinar hosted by FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn. They discussed the same themes Sharyl covers in her book, namely the complex web of collusion between Big Pharma, government agencies, and media outlets—and how their profits come at the expense of our health.

Dr. Joseph Varon Honored as one of America’s Best Physicians

Congratulations to FLCCC President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon who was recently honored as one of America’s Best Physicians for 2024.

Calling all freedom-loving scientists! The Journal of the FLCCC Alliance invites you to join us in advancing unbiased, multi-specialty medical research. We are dedicated to exploring alternative therapies, repurposed drugs, medical ethics, and healthcare policies—areas often overlooked or influenced by industry bias.

Led by Editor-in-Chief Dr. Joseph Varon, our quarterly digital publication seeks groundbreaking research and insights from experts who value integrity and truth in science. We focus on under-reported topics that matter, from innovative treatment methods to ethical practices in medicine. If you're passionate about pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge without compromise, we encourage you to submit your work and be part of this movement.

CDC Updates Developmental Guidelines for Children 0-30 Months

The CDC is changing the developmental guidelines for young children for the first time in 20 years, making them hit these developmental goals later and later. The American Academy of Pediatrics said that 67.7% of the early childhood milestones were moved to older ages.

It’s Easy Being Green

In this short instructional video, FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman shares her quick, easy, and, green nutritional hack.

