This week: On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, we look back on one of the most controversial public health policies in U.S. history and speculate as to what lurks in the shadows.

On September 9, 2021, President Joseph Biden issued executive orders mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal employees and introduced new vaccine mandates that impacted around 100 million Americans.

The Attack on Our Food Supply

“Never employ the same strategy twice, but use the infinite variety at your disposal.” - Sun Tzu

Our food supply is under attack from multiple directions, and most of us aren't even aware of it. FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Breeauna Sagdal expose the attack on food, from the use of mRNA in beef to the push for lab-grown meats and insect proteins.

"What is happening is that certain wealthy and powerful forces are trying to gain control of resources around the world and control our lives in many ways... Another thing these people are interested in is gaining control of food sources, from '30 by 30' to squeezing out small producers." - Dr. Nass

Meet the New Boss, Worse than Old Boss

‘Memba the Food Compass? The Darkhorse Podcast remembers and dropped this truth bomb on the sketchy guidelines birthed in the pandemic fog.

Research out of Tufts University three years ago created the Food Compass—a new guide to what is healthy that rivals the Food Pyramid for sheer lunacy. Advising us that Froot Loops and Pringles are healthier choices than meat and eggs, the authors of that research are now promoting ESG + Nutrition, in which their Food Compass informs governments and private enterprise on how to get the population of the world to follow along.

Standing Up for Honest Medicine in Brazil

The third annual World Medical Congress for Life took place in São Paulo, Brazil September 6-8, 2024. FLCCC President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon and nine FLCCC Senior Fellows from around the world attended the event.

Discover FLCCC’s Essential Guide to Women’s Hormone Health

This week FLCCC shared the first in a series of #WomensHealth guides developed by FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman. In the 'Guide to Women's Health and Hormones' you can learn how to support hormonal balance through proper nutrition, lifestyle changes, stress management, and self-care, whether you’re navigating your menstrual cycle, dealing with menopause, or managing a condition like PCOS.

